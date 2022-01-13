Broadway’s Mockingbird, North Country Plan Temporary Closures

To Kill a Mockingbird and Girl From The North Country on Broadway have announced plans to close temporarily, in hopes that a pause might...

To Kill a Mockingbird and Girl From The North Country on Broadway have announced plans to close temporarily, in hopes that a pause might save them from a permanent curtain. Mockingbird will be staged through Sunday’s performance, with plans to reopen in June. North Country closes January 23, and will reopen at some point in the spring.

Both shows are taking a similar path to Mrs. Doubtfire, which is shutting its doors in hopes of being able to get back to work on March 14.

Broadway has been battered by the soaring COVID-19 case numbers in New York. Cases within productions have caused many to go on temporary pauses while cast and crew members recovered, while simultaneously driving down attendance numbers at both the peak of holiday season and now into the traditional slow period of midwinter. Some productions have shut down entirely amid the difficulties, including Jagged Little Pill and Waitress.

Mockingbird, an adaptation of the classic story from Harper Lee by Aaron Sorkin, is also planning on changing its venue when it returns in June, swapping the Shubert Theater for the Belasco. Greg Kinnear had only begun his run in the starring role of Atticus Finch this month, replacing Jeff Daniels who had originated the role when the show opened in 2018 and returned when the show reopened after the initial COVID-related pause.

Girl From The North Country, a musical set to a soundtrack of Bob Dylan songs, originally opened in March of 2020, just prior to the widespread shutdown of Broadway (and everything else). It reopened in October of 2021.

On the whole, Broadway is remaining open despite the soaring case numbers in New York, announcing an extension of its existing vaccination and mask requirements for audiences through the end of April. Those looking to see what shows are open on what day during this period of substantial flux can see daily updates at BWAYToday.com.