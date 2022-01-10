Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to Resume The Bandwagon Tour

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are getting back on the bandwagon, announcing tour dates for this summer. The two headlining acts will be...

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are getting back on the bandwagon, announcing tour dates for this summer. The two headlining acts will be joined by the Cadillac Three at all 15 stops. Tickets are on sale for The Bandwagon tour this week, with general public sales beginning on Friday, January 14 following presale opportunities throughout the week (one show is on sale January 21).

The Bandwagon Tour is BACK!! Been dying to share this news! So happy be on the road again with our dear friend @mirandalambert and special guests @thecadillac3. Tickets on sale Friday 1/14 at 10am. Presale starts at noon on Tuesday 1/11. pic.twitter.com/qkFGiuAB8t — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) January 7, 2022

The Bandwagon tour begins in May with a stop in at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Texas, and continues through into June with a closing date on June 11 in New Jersey at BB&T Pavilion in Camden. In between, stops include shows at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Ruoff Music Center in Indiana, DTE Energy Music Center in Detroit, and Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in New York.

Prior to the full tour kicking off, Miranda Lambert and Cadillac Three perform three shows without Little Big Town in late April, at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, FirstBank Amphitheater and William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on the 27-29th, respectively.

It’s time to get on The Bandwagon again y’all! Fan Club Presale begins tomorrow. Join RanFans to get presale tickets at https://t.co/llozroxJuZ pic.twitter.com/WYQSfDMpq5 — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) January 10, 2022

The Bandwagon Tour is a resumption of a previous dual engagement between Lambert and Little Big Town, who toured together in 2018.

The Bandwagon Tour Dates 2022 – Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town

May 6 + Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman | Houston, Texas

May 7 Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, Texas

May 8 Walmart AMP | Rogers, Ark.

May 12 Credit One Stadium | Charleston, S.C.

May 13 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, Fla.

May 14 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, Fla.

May 20 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis, Mo.

May 21 Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, Ind.

May 22 Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, Ohio

June 2 Budweiser Stage | Toronto, Ont.

June 3 DTE Energy Music Theatre | Detroit, Mich.

June 4 Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

June 9 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, N.Y.

June 10 PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, N.J.

June 11 BB&T Pavilion | Camden, N.J.