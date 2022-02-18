Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour Adds 24 Dates

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show tour got a lot bigger Friday, as the singer announced a slew of new shows, nearly doubling his planned...

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show tour got a lot bigger Friday, as the singer announced a slew of new shows, nearly doubling his planned calendar for 2022. Chris Stapleton tour dates for the coming year now range from March through the end of October, with 24 new shows making for a total of 57 on his calendar.

Tickets for the newly scheduled Chris Stapleton tour dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 25. Prior to that, Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to a presale beginning Tuesday, February 22. Citi cardmembers also have a presale beginning on the 22, with other venue and promoter presales likely to be available as well.

Newly added shows include stops at L.A.’s The Forum, Detroit’s Comerica Park, DC’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, Long Island’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center and Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena among many others. Most take place beginning in July, extending his tour dates through the summer and into the fall, though September is still relatively clear aside from the Jazz Aspen festival. Guest performers joining Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show include Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, The Highwomen, Madeline Edwards, Margo Price, Marty Stuart, Yola, Mavis Staples, Morgan Wade, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson & Friends.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Tour 2022

New dates in bold

March 17 – RodeoHouston | Houston, TX

March 18 – Choctaw Casino Resort | Durant, OK

March 19 – Choctaw Casino Resort | Durant, OK

April 8 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena | Atlantic City, NJ

April 9 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena | Atlantic City, NJ

April 20 – Huntington Center | Toledo, OH

April 21 – Schottenstein Center | Columbus, OH

April 23 – A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field | Lexington, KY

April 28 – Budweiser Gardens | London, ON

April 29 – Canadian Tire Centre | Ottawa, ON

April 30 – Centre Bell | Montreal, QC

May 5 – Brandt Centre | Regina, SK

May 6 – SaskTel Centre | Saskatoon, SK

May 7 – Canada Life Centre | Winnipeg, MB

May 11 – Rogers Place | Edmonton, AB

May 12 – Scotiabank Saddledome | Calgary, AB

May 14 – Rogers Arena | Vancouver, BC

June 2 – Ford Idaho Center Arena | Nampa, ID

June 3 – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater | Ridgefield, WA

June 4 – Gorge Amphitheater | George, WA

June 9 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre | San Diego, CA

June 10 – The Forum | Los Angeles, CA

June 11 – Glen Helen Amphitheater | San Bernardino, CA

June 16 – Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, CA

June 17 – Toyota Amphitheatre | Wheatland, CA

June 18 – Shoreline Amphitheatre | Mountain View, CA

June 23 – USANA Amphitheater | West Valley City, UT

June 24 – Ball Arena | Denver, CO

June 25 – Ball Arena | Denver, CO

July 7 – Blossom Music Center | Cleveland, OH

July 8 – Comerica Park | Detroit, MI

July 9 – Charleston Civic Center Coliseum | Charleston, WV

July 21 – Soaring Eagle Casino | Mt. Pleasant, MI

July 22 – Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, IN

July 23 – Wrigley Field | Chicago, IL

July 28 – The Orion Amphitheater | Huntsville, AL

July 29 – Walmart AMP | Rogers, AR

July 30 – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (supporting George Strait) | Kansas City, MO

August 17 – CMAC | Canandaigua, NY

August 19 – Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, OH

August 20 – Merriweather Post Pavilion | Columbia, MD

August 25 – Northwell Health Amphitheater | Wantagh, NY

August 26 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY

August 27 – Hershey Park Stadium | Hershey, PA

September 2 – Jazz Aspen Snowmass | Snowmass, CO

September 3 – Jazz Aspen Snowmass | Snowmass, CO

September 4 – Jazz Aspen Snowmass | Snowmass, CO

October 6 – Alerus Center | Grand Forks, ND

October 7 – Xcel Energy Center | Saint Paul, MN

October 8 – Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI

October 13 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Jacksonville, FL

October 14 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, FL

October 15 – Hard Rock Live | Hollywood, FL

October 20 – Simmons Bank Arena | Little Rock, AR

October 21 – Brookshire Grocery Arena | Bossier City, LA

October 22 – Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, LA

October 27 – Dickies Arena | Fort Worth, TX