Gera MX Plots 20-City Triple 4 Tour Dates

Gera MX announced the Triple Four Tour, bringing the up-and-coming latin artist to 20 cities across the U.S. The 444 Tour will be the first national tour in the U.S. for the rapper, born Gerardo Daniel Torres.

Tickets for Gera MX 444 Tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, February 25. Presale opportunities for Citi cardholders and other affinity groups began Tuesday.

The tour begins with a stop at Atlanta’s Buckhead Theater on Sunday, May 15 and continues through a July 8 performance at Seattle’s Neptune Theatre. In between, stops include shows at House of Blues venues in six cities, a show at The Fillmore in San Francisco, and The Aztec in San Antonio. California (six stops) and Texas (five) are well represented on the tour routing for Gera MX.

Gera MX’s rise has been rapid, with his first appearances at major festivals coming in the past two years.

“His lyrics have a singular signature style; while he mostly speaks about his experience in the streets, he gives an elegant and elevated undertone to itm” says the press release from Live Nation announcing the tour. “His main music genre is Hip Hop but still keeps it quite versatile. Gera Mx can work with any beat and turn it into a hit, from the most Californian boombap to a cumbia. Nothing seems to be a challenge for him; the huge number of listenings and collabs in El Vicio y la Fama (2019) are a result of his hard work and dedication.”

Gera MX 444 TOUR DATES:

Sun May 15 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead

Wed May 18 – New York, NY – Warsaw

Thu May 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Sun May 22 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed May 25 – Denver, CO – Summit

Fri May 27 – McAllen, TX – McAllen Performing Arts

Sat May 28 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Tue May 31 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec

Wed Jun 01 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Thu Jun 23 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Sat Jun 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sun Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Tue Jun 28 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Wed Jun 29 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Thu Jun 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Sat Jul 02 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Sun Jul 03 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Tue Jul 05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Thu Jul 07 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Fri Jul 08 – Seattle, WA – Neptune