Live Nation to Promote New Hard Rock Live Venue in Sacramento

Live Nation Entertainment has been selected as the promoter partner for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain’s HARD ROCK LIVE venue. HARD ROCK LIVE is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.

“Entertainment is the foundation of the Hard Rock brand as experienced at our many locations around the world. Attending a live music event is not only exhilarating, it creates memories that will last a lifetime,” said Mark Birtha, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. “We are excited to partner with Live Nation in Northern California to bring HARD ROCK LIVE to Sacramento. This is the next phase of our local partnership that will bring ‘authentic experiences that ROCK’ to fans of both brands.”

“We are very excited to form a partnership with Hard Rock Live,” said Jodi Goodman, President of Live Nation Northern California. “We look forward to booking a compelling and diverse line-up of memorable concerts and live events in the growing Northern California market.”

When operational in June, HARD ROCK LIVE will have a capacity of 2,500 seated patrons or 3,000 in a general admission standing-only setup. It is expected to host an array of performers including comedy and live music, MMA, and Boxing events year-round. The property is located approximately 35 miles north of the city of Sacramento, on property owned by the Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of the Enterprise Rancheria.

As part of the deal with Live Nation, Randy Maddocks has been announced as the Director of Entertainment at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Fire Mountain. Maddocks heads to Northern California after serving in a similar role at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Ohio. On the Live Nation side, Rose Kirkland will serve as Senior Vice President of Booking for the location.

Beyond its entertainment function, the venue will serve as a community resource center in emergencies, designated as an emergency shelter capable of hosting up to 1,000 people if needed.

No events have yet been announced for the new venue.