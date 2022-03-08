Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin to Co-Headline U.S. Tour

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin have announced plans for a co-headlining tour with special guests Bush this summer. The 30-city tour kicks off...

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin have announced plans for a co-headlining tour with special guests Bush this summer. The 30-city tour kicks off on August 10th at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA winds across the U.S. in Camden NJ, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Seattle, Irvine, CA and more before wrapping up in Mansfield at the Xfinity Center on October 8th.

With over 30 years behind them and 30 million records sold, the upcoming tour marks Alice In Chains’ first tour dates in nearly three years. “We’re looking forward to finally hitting the road again this summer,” says Sean Kinney, founding member and drummer for Alice In Chains. “It’s been too long and we can’t wait to get outdoors and share a night of music with our fans again.”

Alongside Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin are looking forward to performing live, coming off of a pair of successful tours in Fall 2021. Their most recent work, Aurora was released in January of 2020.

“We are so extremely excited to be hitting the road with Alice In Chains and Bush,” says Ben Burnley of Breaking Benjamin. “It’s such an honor to share the stage with such amazing bands that we grew up listening to and have influenced us so very much! We can’t wait to see you all out there!!”

Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin Tour Dates

Wed Aug 10 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Aug 11 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 13 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Aug 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tue Aug 16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 20 – Council Bluffs, IA – Westfair Amphitheater^^

Mon Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sat Aug 27 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre^^

Mon Aug 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 31 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri Sep 2 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Mon Sep 5 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 7 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 8 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sun Sep 11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 14 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri Sep 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion**

Sat Sep 17 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman**

Tue Sep 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed Sep 21 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Tue Sep 27 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed Sep 28 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 30 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sat Oct 1 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 4 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Oct 5 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Oct 8 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

**Bush not appearing