Odesza Announces The Last Goodbye Tour Dates for 2022

Following the rapid sellout of a trio of comeback shows in their hometown of Seattle, Odesza have announced plans for a full tour in 2022. The Last Goodbye Tour from Odesza will begin with those three nights at Climate Pledge Arena, and then continue through August and September. The tour shares a name with the duo’s upcoming album, which is scheduled for a July release.

It’s been a long time coming. Presenting: The Last Goodbye, The Tour. Pre-Sale this Thursday at 10AM local time. Sign up for first access.https://t.co/letYF1wZG9 pic.twitter.com/TiEQQ92SEe — ODESZA (@odesza) March 28, 2022

Tickets for Odesza’s Last Goodbye Tour are on sale this week, with general public availability beginning on Friday, May 1. An artist presale is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. Fans can sign up for that presale at the band’s website.

Following the 3-show run in late July, the Last Goodbye tour gets back underway on August 17 with a show at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, and runs through a September 30 closer at Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco. Stops along the way include Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas), Merriweather Post Pavilion (Maryland), Armory (Minneapolis), and Fiddler’s Green (Denver). Support for the tour will come from Sylvan Esso, San Holo, Elderbrook, Ben Bohmer, ford, Gilligan Moss, and NASAYA.

The tour will set out to not only be carbon neutral, but carbon negative, through a partnership with environmental nonprofit, REVERB, to make the tour more environmentally sustainable and engage fans to take action for people and the planet.

The full run of tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Odesza The Last Goodbye Tour Dates

29-Jul – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

30-Jul – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

31-Jul – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

17-Aug – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion

19-Aug – Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amp

20-Aug – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

23-Aug – Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amp

25-Aug – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

26-Aug – New York, NY | Forest Hills Stadium

30-Aug – Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann

1-Sep – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage

2-Sep – Montreal, QC | Parc Jean-Drapeau

3-Sep – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

4-Sep – Boston, MA | Xfinity Center

7-Sep – Cincinnati, OH | ICON Festival Stage

8-Sep – Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

9-Sep – Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion

12-Sep – Minneapolis, MN | Armory

14-Sep – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amp

16-Sep – Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green

20-Sep – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amp

22-Sep – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

23-Sep – Vancouver, BC | PNE Amp

26-Sep – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amp

27-Sep – Boise, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amp

29-Sep – Sacramento, CA | Heart Health Park

30-Sep – San Francisco, CA | Shoreline Amp