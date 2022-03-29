Odesza Announces The Last Goodbye Tour Dates for 2022
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours March 28, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Following the rapid sellout of a trio of comeback shows in their hometown of Seattle, Odesza have announced plans for a full tour in 2022. The Last Goodbye Tour from Odesza will begin with those three nights at Climate Pledge Arena, and then continue through August and September. The tour shares a name with the duo’s upcoming album, which is scheduled for a July release.
It’s been a long time coming. Presenting: The Last Goodbye, The Tour. Pre-Sale this Thursday at 10AM local time. Sign up for first access.https://t.co/letYF1wZG9 pic.twitter.com/TiEQQ92SEe
— ODESZA (@odesza) March 28, 2022
Tickets for Odesza’s Last Goodbye Tour are on sale this week, with general public availability beginning on Friday, May 1. An artist presale is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. Fans can sign up for that presale at the band’s website.
Following the 3-show run in late July, the Last Goodbye tour gets back underway on August 17 with a show at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, and runs through a September 30 closer at Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco. Stops along the way include Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas), Merriweather Post Pavilion (Maryland), Armory (Minneapolis), and Fiddler’s Green (Denver). Support for the tour will come from Sylvan Esso, San Holo, Elderbrook, Ben Bohmer, ford, Gilligan Moss, and NASAYA.
The tour will set out to not only be carbon neutral, but carbon negative, through a partnership with environmental nonprofit, REVERB, to make the tour more environmentally sustainable and engage fans to take action for people and the planet.
The full run of tour dates and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:
Odesza Ticket Links
Odesza tickets at Ticketmaster
Odesza tickets at AXS
Odesza tickets at SeatGeek
Odesza tickets at StubHub
Odesza tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Odesza tickets at TicketNetwork
Odesza tickets at TicketSmarter
Odesza tickets at TickPick
Odesza tickets at Vivid Seats
Odesza The Last Goodbye Tour Dates
29-Jul – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
30-Jul – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
31-Jul – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
17-Aug – Phoenix, AZ | Ak-Chin Pavilion
19-Aug – Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amp
20-Aug – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
23-Aug – Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amp
25-Aug – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion
26-Aug – New York, NY | Forest Hills Stadium
30-Aug – Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann
1-Sep – Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage
2-Sep – Montreal, QC | Parc Jean-Drapeau
3-Sep – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
4-Sep – Boston, MA | Xfinity Center
7-Sep – Cincinnati, OH | ICON Festival Stage
8-Sep – Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
9-Sep – Chicago, IL | Huntington Bank Pavilion
12-Sep – Minneapolis, MN | Armory
14-Sep – St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amp
16-Sep – Denver, CO | Fiddler’s Green
20-Sep – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amp
22-Sep – Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amp
23-Sep – Vancouver, BC | PNE Amp
26-Sep – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amp
27-Sep – Boise, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amp
29-Sep – Sacramento, CA | Heart Health Park
30-Sep – San Francisco, CA | Shoreline Amp
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.