Backstreet Boys Announce New Dates on DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys announced a number of new stops on their longtime DNA World Tour, including a new leg taking place in Europe beginning in October. The group kicks off its tour dates this weekend with four shows in Las Vegas.

New stops added to the DNA World Tour include shows in Nashville, Portland, Memphis, and Irvine, California, among others on the sprawling run across North America from June through September. Overseas dates begin in October with a stop in Lisbon, Portugal, and include shows in Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary, and the UK.

Tickets for Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour shows are currently on sale, with the new shows available to the general public beginning Friday. Presales for the new shows are already open.

DNA World Tour has been ongoing for several years. The band also recently released the first episode of a YouTube series documenting the “making of the DNA Tour” – check it out below:

The full list of currently scheduled DNA World Tour dates are below, as well as links to ticket purchase websites.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Dates

Newly added dates in Bold

4/8 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/9 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/15 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/16 – Las Vegas, NV – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

6/4 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/5 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

6/9 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/11 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

6/13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/14 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/15 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/17 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

6/20 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

6/22 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

6/25 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/28 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/1 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7/3 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/5 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

7/8 – Milwaukee, WI – SummerFest (American Family Insurance Amp)

7/10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live\

7/13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

7/16 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

7/19 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/20 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

7/21 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/24 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7/28 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/2 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/6 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

8/7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/9 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

8/12 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/19 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

8/21 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

8/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

8/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

8/26 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

8/27 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

8/29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

9/1 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

9/2 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

9/3 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

9/6 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

9/8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/9 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

9/11 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

9/13 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

9/14 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

10/3 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

10/4 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

10/6 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

10/9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/12 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 – Hannover, Germany – Zag Arena

10/18 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

10/20 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

10/22 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

10/25 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

10/27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

10/29 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

10/30 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

10/31 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

11/2 – Budapest, Hungary – Sports Arena

11/4 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen

11/6 – London, UK – The 02