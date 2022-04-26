PJ Morton sets for ‘Watch The Sun’ tour throughout the summer

With his eighth studio album Watch The Sun releasing this week, the same day he is going to play at the New Orleans Jazz...

With his eighth studio album Watch The Sun releasing this week, the same day he is going to play at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, PJ Morton is ready for the summer. The singer announced plans for an extensive summer tour which bears the album title, visiting cities across North America.

Tickets and VIP packages to #WATCHTHESUNTOUR are on sale now at https://t.co/1oJ17VOELb! 🙏🏾🙌🏾 Which city are you coming to? 👀 #WATCHTHESUN ☀️ IS OUT IN 4 DAYS! pic.twitter.com/FTMjdnhfRx — PJ MORTON (@PJMORTON) April 25, 2022

After visiting Sydney, Melbourne, and Jakarta in May, Watch The Sun tour arrives back in the US and kicks off the North American leg, starting from Houston’s House of Blues Houston on June 17. Chicago, Nashville, Detroit, New York, Memphis, Atlanta, Portland and many more will welcome PJ Morton throughout June, July, August and September. The tour wraps in Albuquerque, NM on October 1st. See the tour dates and ticket links below.

“I think these last couple years taught us to identify what is truly important. It was important for me to tell an honest story on this album. The album is an unapologetically soulful painting about the true challenges in life and love,” says Morton in a statement. He reflects that he’s being more honest, more authentic, more open than he’s been in the past, believing it to manifest with lyrics that pushed himself – not just going with the thing that felt good, but making sure that he challenged himself to go deeper.

Watch The Sun album has star contributions including Stevie Wonder, Alex Isley, Jill Scott, El DeBarge, Nas, and JoJo, and marks a more self-observer creative process of Morton. It was recorded at Studio in the Country in Louisiana, where Stevie Wonder worked on his 1979 album Journey Through The Secret Life of Plants.

After his accomplishments of three consecutive Grammys in 2019, 2020, and 2021 for Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Gospel Album, respectively, PJ Morton earned a Grammy Award this year, too, for Album Of The Year due to his contributions to Jon Batiste’s album We Are.

PJ Morton ‘Watch The Sun’ Tour Dates:

4/29 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

5/25 – Sydney, NSW – Oxford Art Factory

5/26 – Melbourne, VIC – Corner Hotel

5/28 – Jakarta, IDN – Java Jazz Festival

6/17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

6/18 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

6/19 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

7/6 – Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

7/10 – Bellingham, WA – NW Tune-Up Festival

7/15 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

7/16 – Chicago, IL – Athenaeum Theatre

7/17 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

7/20 – Memphis, TN – The Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

7/22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

7/23 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

7/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

7/26 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

7/27 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

7/29 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater

7/30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

7/31 – Newport, RI – Newport Jazz Festival

8/23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

8/25 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall

8/27 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

8/28 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues Orlando

8/30 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre

8/31 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

9/2 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle

9/3 – Charlotte, NC – Knight Theater

9/4 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

9/15 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

9/16 – Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

9/17 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

9/20 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

9/22 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

9/23 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Club

9/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

9/29 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

9/30 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom

10/1 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater