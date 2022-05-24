Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band Announce 2023 Touring Plans

The Boss will be back on the road in 2023. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced plans to get back on the...

The Boss will be back on the road in 2023.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced plans to get back on the road beginning in February, beginning with arena dates in the U.S. and then heading to Europe for stadium shows in the spring before returning to North America for a second leg beginning in August. Dates in the U.S. have not been detailed out yet, but European dates include 19 stops in 12 countries running between April 28 and July 25.

Springsteen and the E-Street Band last toured together in 2015-17, bringing The River Tour worldwide. Since that time, the singer and songwriter has performed extensively in smaller formats, playing numerous runs of his Springsteen on Broadway show, which was also released on Netflix. He and the E Street Band did play a one-off gig together, performing on Saturday Night Live in December 2020.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen says. “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

Bruce Springsteen tickets will be on sale for the European leg of the 2023 tour in the next few weeks, varying by date. The first show, at Barcelona’s Estadi Olimpic, will be on sale June 8, while the second show at Dublin’s RDS Arena, will be on sale May 27. Other planned European stops are Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

Those interested in buying tickets for that leg of the tour can view individual show ticket links at Springsteen.net (click on the “tickets” link for each show to see the primary ticketing vendor and onsale times). Other ticket purchase websites are also linked below.

No timeline has been announced for the revealing of cities and venues for either North American leg of the 2023 Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band touring run. Ticket prices have also not been announced for any venues on the European run at this time.

Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band 2023 Tour Dates

North American First Leg

To Be Announced

European Leg

April 28, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain | Estadi Olímpic

May 5, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 7, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland | RDS Arena

May 13, 2023 – Paris, France | La Défense Arena

May 18, 2023 – Ferrara, Italy | Parco Urbano G. Bassani

May 21, 2023 – Rome, Italy | Circo Massimo

May 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands | Johan Cruijff ArenA

June 11, 2023 – Landgraaf, The Netherlands | Megaland

June 13, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland | Stadion Letzigrund

June 21, 2023 – Düsseldorf, Germany | Merkur Spiel Arena

June 24, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 26, 2023 – Gothenburg, Sweden | Ullevi

June 30, 2023 – Oslo, Norway | Voldsløkka

July 11, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Parken

July 15, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany | Volksparkstadion

July 18, 2023 – Vienna, Austria | Ernst Happel Stadion

July 23, 2023 – Munich, Germany | Olympiastadion

July 25, 2023 – Monza, Italy | Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

North American Second Leg

To Be Announced