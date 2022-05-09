Jack Harlow Announces Fall North American Tour Dates

Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow announced plans to bring his show across North America this fall, with 22 dates announced Monday and others to come....

Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow announced plans to bring his show across North America this fall, with 22 dates announced Monday and others to come. The Come Home The Kids Miss You tour will also feature special guests City Girls, with tickets on sale this week.

Harlow’s tour announcement comes quick on the heels of the release of the album of the same name, which dropped at midnight on May 5. Come Home The Kids Miss You was led off by the single First Class, which has already been viewed more than six million times since it premiered on YouTube May 6. Dates kick off on September 6 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium and run through an October 16 show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Other shows announced include stops at 713 Music Hall (Houston), Rogers Arena (Vancouver), The Armory (Minneapolis), and The Anthem (Washington, D.C.).

Tickets are on sale for Jack Harlow tour dates this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, May 13. Presales kick off on Tuesday, May 10.

Jack Harlow Ticket Links

Jack Harlow tickets at Ticketmaster

Jack Harlow tickets at AXS

Jack Harlow tickets at SeatGeek

Jack Harlow tickets at StubHub

Jack Harlow tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Jack Harlow tickets at TicketSmarter

Jack Harlow tickets at Vivid Seats

Jack Harlow Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour Dates

9/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

9/8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

9/10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

9/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

9/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre *

9/17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

9/20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum *

9/23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

9/25- Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *

9/28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center *

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena *

10/2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

10/5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center *

10/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem *

10/14 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park*

10/1 5 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center*

10/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

Dates with support from City Girls *