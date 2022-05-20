The Judds Tour Transforms to Celebration in Wake of Naomi’s Death

The Judds Tour will go on, with a little help from some friends. Wynonna Judd announced that the death of her mother Naomi would...

Wynonna Judd announced that the death of her mother Naomi would not derail plans for the tour announced for the fall. Instead, it will be transformed into a celebration featuring an array of guest stars joining the singer to perform the duo’s classic hits in the place of her mother. Performers expected to join Wynonna Judd on stage include Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBride, and Trisha Yearwood, with more to be announced in coming weeks.

Hill will be performing alongside Judd on the tour’s finale, scheduled for Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on October 29 – a newly added show tacked on to the original ten venues. The other stops on the tour have not seen the special guest announced yet.

“What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began,” Wynonna said in a statement. “It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration. It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”

The Judds tour kicks off on September 30 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and covers 11 dates in arenas. Other stops include Resch Center (Green Bay), Gas South Arena (Duluth, GA), Dickies Arena (Ft. Worth), and Bridgestone Arena (Nashville). Martina McBryde will serve as a special guest performer opening the show on select dates.

Wynonna and Naomi Judd initially announced The Final Tour in April. Weeks later, Naomi took her own life, ending a long battle with mental illness, according to her family. Her life and legacy were celebrated by fans and fellow artists at Ryman Auditorium last weekend, after which news of the re-tooled tour were announced.

The Judds Final Tour Dates

Friday, September 30 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

Saturday, October 1 – Toledo, OH | Huntington Center

Friday, October 7 – Sioux Falls, SD | Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Saturday, October 8 – Green Bay, WI | Resch Center

Friday, October 14 – Duluth, GA | Gas South Arena

Saturday, October 15 – Huntsville, AL | Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

Friday, October 21 – Durant, OK | Choctaw Grand Theater

Saturday, October 22 – Ft. Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Thursday, October 27 – Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, October 28 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, October 29 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

Main Photo: Naomi and Wynonna Judd sing at Nashville’s Grand Old Opry House in 2008. Photo by Ken Hackman via Wikimedia Commons