Natanael Cano Announces ¿Perosi Caben O No? Tour Dates

Corridos Tumbados star Natanael Cano has announced his tour dates for the fall, bringing “¿Pero Si Caben O No?” to 23 stops across North...

Corridos Tumbados star Natanael Cano has announced his tour dates for the fall, bringing “¿Pero Si Caben O No?” to 23 stops across North America beginning in September. The Mexican performer is hitting the road in support of his recent release, NATAKONG, and on the heels of his Coachella debut this spring.

“Eager to finally bring my fans my music live with this tour, Cano says. “I have a lot to share with you all and give you everything I have. See you soon!”

¿Perosi Caben O No? kicks off on September 8, with Cano performing at the William Saroyan Theatre in Fresno. It stretches through the fall, with stops including Mission Ballroom (Denver), Kiva Auditorium (Albuquerque), Rosemont Theater (Chicago), Terminal 5 (New York), Smart Financial Center (Houston), and La Hacienda (Midland, TX), before it wraps up in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on November 25.

Tickets for Natanael Cano tour dates this fall are on sale this week, available in presale beginning Wednesday, June 29. Tickets will be on general sale at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, July 30.

Natanael Cano Ticket Links

Natanael Cano tickets at AXS

Natanael Cano tickets at SeatGeek

Natanael Cano tickets at StubHub

Natanael Cano tickets at Ticket Club | Free One-Year Membership Offer

Natanael Cano tickets at Ticketmaster

Natanael Cano tickets at TicketNetwork

Natanael Cano tickets at TicketSmarter

Natanael Cano tickets at Vivid Seats

Natanael Cano’s “¿PERO SI CABEN O NO? TOUR” Tour Dates

9/8/22 – Fresno, CA – William Saroyan Theatre

9/9/22- San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic Auditorium

9/10/22 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

9/15/22 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center

9/16/22 – Kent, WA – Accesso ShoWare Center

9/17/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/21/22 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

9/23/22 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

9/24/22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre

10/6/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

10/7/22 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/8/22 – Cedar Park, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

10/14/22 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theater

10/15/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

10/19/22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

10/21/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

10/22/22 – Providence, RI – The Strand

11/10/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – The Theatre at Grand Prairie

11/11/22 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center

11/12/22 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

11/18/22 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

11/19/22 – Midland, TX – La Hacienda

11/25/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater

Last Updated on June 30, 2022 by Dave Clark