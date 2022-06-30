Natanael Cano Announces ¿Perosi Caben O No? Tour Dates
Corridos Tumbados star Natanael Cano has announced his tour dates for the fall, bringing “¿Pero Si Caben O No?” to 23 stops across North America beginning in September. The Mexican performer is hitting the road in support of his recent release, NATAKONG, and on the heels of his Coachella debut this spring.
“Eager to finally bring my fans my music live with this tour, Cano says. “I have a lot to share with you all and give you everything I have. See you soon!”
¿Perosi Caben O No? kicks off on September 8, with Cano performing at the William Saroyan Theatre in Fresno. It stretches through the fall, with stops including Mission Ballroom (Denver), Kiva Auditorium (Albuquerque), Rosemont Theater (Chicago), Terminal 5 (New York), Smart Financial Center (Houston), and La Hacienda (Midland, TX), before it wraps up in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on November 25.
Tickets for Natanael Cano tour dates this fall are on sale this week, available in presale beginning Wednesday, June 29. Tickets will be on general sale at 10 a.m. local time Thursday, July 30.
Natanael Cano’s “¿PERO SI CABEN O NO? TOUR” Tour Dates
9/8/22 – Fresno, CA – William Saroyan Theatre
9/9/22- San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic Auditorium
9/10/22 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
9/15/22 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center
9/16/22 – Kent, WA – Accesso ShoWare Center
9/17/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
9/21/22 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
9/23/22 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
9/24/22 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre
10/6/22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium
10/7/22 – El Paso, TX – Abraham Chavez Theatre
10/8/22 – Cedar Park, TX – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
10/14/22 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theater
10/15/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club
10/19/22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
10/21/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
10/22/22 – Providence, RI – The Strand
11/10/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – The Theatre at Grand Prairie
11/11/22 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center
11/12/22 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
11/18/22 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
11/19/22 – Midland, TX – La Hacienda
11/25/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Microsoft Theater
