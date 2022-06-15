Six Reasons People Bet on Basketball

Although basketball is best known as one of North America’s biggest sports, it is growing in popularity worldwide – and especially in Europe –...

It is a game of non-stop action and high-octane thrills, with the NBA being the biggest basketball competition in the world as millions of people tune into every game – even before the NBA Playoffs or NBA Finals have come around.

Indeed, the rise in popularity of basketball in Europe has been caused by a mixture of more people watching, not just the NBA online and on TV, but also the continent’s own EuroLeague. The EuroLeague has been running under various guises since 1958, but it has grown tremendously recently.

For individuals unfamiliar with European basketball, sports fans still have many familiar names to recognize, with sporting institutions like Macca Tel Aviv, Barcelona, Panathinaikos, and all league members.

On an international level, the FIBA Basketball World Cup attracts hoops fans’ attention every four years. Although basketball lovers had to wait an extra year for the 2019 World Cup in China. Unsurprisingly, the United States is a dominant force at the international level, especially since NBA players were permitted to compete in the event from 1994 onwards.

And people don’t just love watching the latest matches and following the biggest competitions; they also love betting on basketball. In the following sections, we’ll look at the six reasons why basketball betting is so popular.

1. The Best Team Tends to Win

Unlike in some sports where weak teams can be dominated and still manage to get a “lucky” win by taking their only chance while their opponents were wasteful. The better and more dominant team in basketball tends to win the match due to the high-scoring nature of the game.

While football is generally decided in isolated moments, basketball’s accumulative points normally mean that the best side wins.

This also means that basketball is a slightly more predictable game – which is undoubtedly beneficial if you’re looking to place a bet on a basketball match or tournament.

2. Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

Many sports fans like to proudly proclaim their predictions, especially when they’ve retrospectively turned out to be right. However, it’s more satisfying if you can cash in on your grandiose claims by placing a basketball bet on your predictions – this way, you can prove that your foresight was correct.

Indeed, betting can be a satisfying exercise for sports fans to do as it is an excellent way for them to put their vast sporting knowledge to good use and potentially a reward for doing so.

3. Range of Bets Available

As basketball is a high-scoring game, it also opens up the opportunity for some unique bet types. The points spread, which is like a handicap bet in some sports is a famous basketball bet. It allows players to bet on how many points a team will win.

For example, you might get odds of 6/5 for Spurs to beat the Hornets with -4.5 points spread – meaning if they have a winning margin of five or higher, you’ll win your bet.

This is a great way to get better odds on the favorite winning. If you fancy an underdog to give a favored team a hard time – or even beat them – you can get a +4.5-point spread. This would be added to their total points tally when summing up your stake outcome.

There’s also no shortage of special NBA betting markets on all aspects of the game, while if you prefer a long season wager, you can also bet on which team will win basketball competitions overall.

4. Fun with Friends

Basketball betting can also be a great source of entertainment when you’re hanging out with friends. If you’re together watching a game, having some bets on the proceedings can bring out a competitive edge between you all and add another dimension of fun.

Random bets on niche markets (such as quarter betting or whether a team will end up with an odd or even points total) can be entertaining as you start to cheer on unusual aspects of the game.

5. Interest Bets

If you’re also hanging out with a friend who supports a team you have no interest in, you can find a good reason to start supporting his team by backing them with a bet.

This is an excellent way of bonding and ensuring that you’ll be entertained by a game that might not normally capture your attention.

On the other hand, if you like to annoy your friends a bit, you can even bet on the opponent to win and laud it over them if they lose!

6. Just for Fun

People stake on basketball as a form of entertainment. It would be best if you didn’t hold expectations about making money from betting, nor should they stake more than they can afford to lose. Basketball betting can – and should – be a great deal of fun.

Did we miss any reason why you bet on basketball? We will love to have your thoughts.

