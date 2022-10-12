Blink 182 Announce Massive Global Reunion Tour

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Blink 182 will tour together with its original members, as Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis...

For the first time in nearly 10 years, Blink 182 will tour together with its original members, as Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker will perform a sprawling run of tour dates running from March 2023 through February 2024. The tour dates were joined by the announcement of a new single, Edging, which was the product of the first in-studio collaboration between the trio in a decade.

Tickets for the Blink 182 tour will be on sale beginning this week, with the general public able to access tickets on Monday, October 17. Prior to that, there are presales beginning as early as Wednesday, October 12, with a Live Nation presale beginning Thursday, October 13 (try password: PUMPKIN).

Blink 182 tour dates begin with performances in Latin America through March and into April of 2022, including slots at Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile and Brazil. North American dates kick off on May 4 with a shot at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota and run through a July 16 concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. In between, other stops include Scotiabank Arena (Toronto), Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland), Madison Square Garden (New York), Baltimore Arena (Baltimore), Banc of California Stadium (Los Angeles), Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle), Toyota Center (Houston), and State Farm Arena (Atlanta). The band will also perform at the 2023 edition of When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, scheduled for October 21.

Before that return to Sin City, Blink 182 will 21 shows in the European Union and UK between September and mid-October. They’ll take a break following the When We Were Young date, but then wrap out the tour with a small run of shows in Australia and New Zealand in February 2024.

The full schedule (as currently announced) and links to ticket marketplaces are below:

BLINK-182 2023 TOUR DATES:

LATIN AMERICA

+With Support from Wallows

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos+

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes+

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

NORTH AMERICA

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

EUROPE

^With Support from The Story So Far

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

BLINK-182 2024 TOUR DATES:

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

!With Support from Rise Against

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!

Last Updated on October 12, 2022 by Dave Clark