Depeche Mode Plan Memento Mori World Tour in 2023
Depeche Mode announced plans for a return to touring in 2023, launching with a series of North American shows beginning in March, shortly after the release of their upcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori. North American dates will be followed by a lengthy tour of Europe and the UK in the summer. The tour will be the groups first in over five years, dating back to the 2017-18 Global Spirit Tour, which played to more than three million fans across Europe and North America that year. It will also be the first tour for the group following the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in May of 2022.
New Berlin show added! Due to overwhelming demand, a second show at Berlin Olympiastadion has been added on July 9, 2023. Tickets available now at https://t.co/1yaeSIHirb. pic.twitter.com/UGFghG9qRM
“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”
Tickets for the Depeche Mode Memento Mori tour dates are already underway, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, October 7. Presales for the shows launched on Thursday and include “fan” and promoter codes from Live Nation for most dates.
North American dates kick off on March 23 with a performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, wrapping up the limited run on this side of the Atlantic at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 14. Other stops include Kia Forum in Los Angeles, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United Center in Chicago, and Centre Bell in Montreal. European dates commence in May and run through early August. Full touring dates and ticket links are included below.
Depeche Mode Tour Dates
March 23 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
March 25 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center
March 28 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
March 30 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena
April 2 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center
April 5 – Chicago, IL | United Center
April 7 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
April 9 – Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre
April 12 – Montreal, QC | Centre Bell
April 14 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
May 16 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
May 20 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis Antwerpen
May 23 – Stockholm, SE | Friends Arena
May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese
May 28 – Bratislava, SK | Národný Futbalový Štadión
May 31 – Bordeaux, FR | Matmut Atlantique
June 2 – Barcelona, ES | Primavera Sound Festival
June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE | Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE | Merkur Spiel-Arena
June 9 – Madrid, ES | Primavera Sound Festival
June 11 – Bern, CH | Stadion Wankdorf
June 14 – Dublin, IE | Malahide Castle
June 17 – London, UK | Twickenham Stadium
June 20 – Munich, DE | Olympiastadion
June 22 – Lille, FR | Stade Pierre Mauroy
June 24 – Paris, FR | Stade de France
June 27 – Copenhagen, DK | Parken
June 29 – Frankfurt, DE | Deutsche Bank Park
July 4 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
July 7 – Berlin, DE | Olympiastadion
July 9 – Berlin, DE | Olympiastadion
July 12 – Rome, IT | Stadio Olympico
July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro
July 16 – Bologna, IT | Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT | Wörthersee Stadion
July 23 – Zagreb, HR | Arena Zagreb
July 26 – Bucharest, RO | Arena Națională
July 28 – Budapest, HU | Puskás Aréna
July 30 – Prague, CZ | Letňany Airport
August 2 – Warsaw, PL | PGE Narodowy
August 6 – Tallinn, EE | Tallinna Lauluväljak
August 8 – Helsinki, FI | Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 – Oslo, NO | Telenor Arena
