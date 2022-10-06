Depeche Mode Plan Memento Mori World Tour in 2023

Depeche Mode announced plans for a return to touring in 2023, launching with a series of North American shows beginning in March, shortly after...

Depeche Mode announced plans for a return to touring in 2023, launching with a series of North American shows beginning in March, shortly after the release of their upcoming 15th studio album, Memento Mori. North American dates will be followed by a lengthy tour of Europe and the UK in the summer. The tour will be the groups first in over five years, dating back to the 2017-18 Global Spirit Tour, which played to more than three million fans across Europe and North America that year. It will also be the first tour for the group following the death of founding member Andy Fletcher in May of 2022.

New Berlin show added! Due to overwhelming demand, a second show at Berlin Olympiastadion has been added on July 9, 2023. Tickets available now at https://t.co/1yaeSIHirb. pic.twitter.com/UGFghG9qRM — Depeche Mode (@depechemode) October 6, 2022

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.” Dave Gahan added, “Fletch would have loved this album. We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

Tickets for the Depeche Mode Memento Mori tour dates are already underway, with tickets on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, October 7. Presales for the shows launched on Thursday and include “fan” and promoter codes from Live Nation for most dates.

North American dates kick off on March 23 with a performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, wrapping up the limited run on this side of the Atlantic at Madison Square Garden in New York on April 14. Other stops include Kia Forum in Los Angeles, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United Center in Chicago, and Centre Bell in Montreal. European dates commence in May and run through early August. Full touring dates and ticket links are included below.

Depeche Mode Tour Dates

March 23 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

March 25 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

March 30 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena

April 2 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

April 5 – Chicago, IL | United Center

April 7 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

April 9 – Quebec City, QC | Videotron Centre

April 12 – Montreal, QC | Centre Bell

April 14 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

May 20 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 – Stockholm, SE | Friends Arena

May 26 – Leipzig, DE – Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 – Bratislava, SK | Národný Futbalový Štadión

May 31 – Bordeaux, FR | Matmut Atlantique

June 2 – Barcelona, ES | Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 – Dusseldorf, DE | Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 – Dusseldorf, DE | Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 – Madrid, ES | Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 – Bern, CH | Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 – Dublin, IE | Malahide Castle

June 17 – London, UK | Twickenham Stadium

June 20 – Munich, DE | Olympiastadion

June 22 – Lille, FR | Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 – Paris, FR | Stade de France

June 27 – Copenhagen, DK | Parken

June 29 – Frankfurt, DE | Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

July 7 – Berlin, DE | Olympiastadion

July 9 – Berlin, DE | Olympiastadion

July 12 – Rome, IT | Stadio Olympico

July 14 – Milan, IT | San Siro

July 16 – Bologna, IT | Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

July 21 – Klagenfurt, AT | Wörthersee Stadion

July 23 – Zagreb, HR | Arena Zagreb

July 26 – Bucharest, RO | Arena Națională

July 28 – Budapest, HU | Puskás Aréna

July 30 – Prague, CZ | Letňany Airport

August 2 – Warsaw, PL | PGE Narodowy

August 6 – Tallinn, EE | Tallinna Lauluväljak

August 8 – Helsinki, FI | Kaisaniemen Puisto

August 11 – Oslo, NO | Telenor Arena

