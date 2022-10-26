Dermot Kennedy Plats Sonder Tour Dates for 2023
Dermot Kennedy is planning a lengthy run through North American venues in 2023, announcing the Sonder tour in support of his upcoming album of the same name. The 28-date tour will run from May through June and include stops on both sides of the U.S./Canada border for the singer-songwriter from Ireland.
The Sonder Tour is coming to North America!!! Visiting some places that are starting to feel like homes away from home, and some new ones too!! A new era, new music, and a new world for us to share on these nights. pic.twitter.com/q8MEvxqGwB
North American dates kick off with a stop at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 6 and close out on June 20 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. In between, stops for Dermot Kennedy include The Chelsea (Las Vegas), 713 Music Hall (Houston), Huntington Bank Pavilion (Chicago), Place Bell (Montreal), The Anthem (Washington, D.C.), and New York’s Madison Square Garden – a headlining gig Kennedy could seldom believe was on the schedule.
“I genuinely can’t really believe it,” he shared in a Facebook post that charted his New York venue progression from Baby’s All Right (300 people) through Irving Plaza, Brooklyn Steel, and Radio City before MSG. “Getting to say I have a headline show at the Garden is hard to process. I feel quite emotional about it!! But thank you for this moment. So much has gone into making this moment exist. Good days, bad days, setbacks and perseverance. But you’ve been there for me through all of it. So thank YOU!!! 🗽 ♥️”
Tickets for the Sonder tour from Dermot Kennedy are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. local time to the venue. Presales are already live for all North American dates, which come on the heels of shows in the UK and European Union throughout the spring.
Dermot Kennedy Sonder Tour Dates – North America
Sat, May 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue, May 09 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Wed, May 10 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium
Fri, May 12 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Mon, May 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed, May 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Fri, May 19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sat, May 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue, May 23 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sat, May 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
Tue, May 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Wed, May 31 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Fri, Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sat, Jun 03 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Tue, Jun 06 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Wed, Jun 07 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Fri, Jun 09 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Sat, Jun 10 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sun, Jun 11 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Tue, Jun 13 – Washington DC – The Anthem
Wed, Jun 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri, Jun 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon, Jun 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Tue, Jun 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
