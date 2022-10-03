Ed Sheeran Plans Sprawling 2023 North American Stadium Tour

Ed Sheeran will perform across North America in a big way in 2023, announcing 20 performances in stadiums throughout the spring and summer on...

Ed Sheeran will perform across North America in a big way in 2023, announcing 20 performances in stadiums throughout the spring and summer on his “+-=÷x” tour. The so-called “mathmatics” tour has been going for some time, but the shows will be the singers first in the United States or Canada in nearly five years.

Sounds like Ed’s next subject in class is the North American #MathematicsTour! Pre-sale starts October 12th. Sign up at https://t.co/W2vnTwKaDv pic.twitter.com/B7DDryC9eG — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) October 3, 2022

The Mathmatics Tour North American stadium run will kick off in May, beginning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will see shows scheduled nearly every week between that point and a closing show scheduled for September 23 at SoFi Stadium in California. In between, Sheeran will play concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Rogers Centre (Toronto), Ford Field (Detroit), Lumen Field (Seattle), and Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), among others.

Along the way, Sheeran will be joined by a rotating cast of support acts depending on the venue – Khalid, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters are each along for part of the ride, with two joining for every scheduled stop.

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s 2023 North American tour dates are on sale next week, with the general public expected to have access on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. Prior to that, there will be at minimum two presales – one through Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” system and another for American Express cardholders. The Verified Fan presale is open for registration through Sunday, October 9 at 10 p.m. Those who receive codes will have their shot at purchasing tickets beginning Wednesday, October 12. American Express “early access” also begins its presale on Wednesday, October 12.

Ed Sheeran 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

May 6 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

May 13 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

May 20 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium

May 27 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 3 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

June 17 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

June 24 – Landover, MD | FedEx Field

July 1 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium

July 15 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field

July 22 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

July 29 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

August 5 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 12 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium

August 19 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

August 26 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

September 2 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

September 9 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

September 16 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

September 23 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

