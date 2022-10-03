Ed Sheeran Plans Sprawling 2023 North American Stadium Tour
ConcertsMusicOnsalesTop StoryTour DatesTours October 3, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Ed Sheeran will perform across North America in a big way in 2023, announcing 20 performances in stadiums throughout the spring and summer on his “+-=÷x” tour. The so-called “mathmatics” tour has been going for some time, but the shows will be the singers first in the United States or Canada in nearly five years.
Sounds like Ed’s next subject in class is the North American #MathematicsTour! Pre-sale starts October 12th. Sign up at https://t.co/W2vnTwKaDv pic.twitter.com/B7DDryC9eG
— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) October 3, 2022
The Mathmatics Tour North American stadium run will kick off in May, beginning at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will see shows scheduled nearly every week between that point and a closing show scheduled for September 23 at SoFi Stadium in California. In between, Sheeran will play concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Rogers Centre (Toronto), Ford Field (Detroit), Lumen Field (Seattle), and Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), among others.
Along the way, Sheeran will be joined by a rotating cast of support acts depending on the venue – Khalid, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters are each along for part of the ride, with two joining for every scheduled stop.
Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s 2023 North American tour dates are on sale next week, with the general public expected to have access on Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. Prior to that, there will be at minimum two presales – one through Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” system and another for American Express cardholders. The Verified Fan presale is open for registration through Sunday, October 9 at 10 p.m. Those who receive codes will have their shot at purchasing tickets beginning Wednesday, October 12. American Express “early access” also begins its presale on Wednesday, October 12.
Ed Sheeran Ticket Links
Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at ScoreBig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Ticketek Australia
Tickets at Ticketmaster Australia
Tickets at Ticketmaster New Zealand
Tickets at TickPick
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at TicketSmarter
Ed Sheeran 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
May 6 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium
May 13 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium
May 20 – Tampa, FL | Raymond James Stadium
May 27 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 3 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field
June 17 – Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre
June 24 – Landover, MD | FedEx Field
July 1 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium
July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA | Acrisure Stadium
July 15 – Detroit, MI | Ford Field
July 22 – Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium
July 29 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field
August 5 – Kansas City, MO | GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
August 12 – Minneapolis, MN | U.S. Bank Stadium
August 19 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
August 26 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
September 2 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place
September 9 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium
September 16 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
September 23 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Last Updated on October 3, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.