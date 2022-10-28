Presale Pace Has Australian Open Expecting Record Crowd

2023 Australian Open will be held from January 16 to 29, and it is set to be organized without COVID-19 restrictions for the first...

2023 Australian Open will be held from January 16 to 29, and it is set to be organized without COVID-19 restrictions for the first time since 2020. Authorities are expecting a record attendance of 900,000 fans given the fact that the rate of pre-sales for tickets, which went on sale October 12, was already breaking records.

Craig Tiley, Australian Open Tournament Director, said the tournament would be bigger than ever following two COVID-affected years.

“We’ve been through a bit of a rough patch for a few years and we’re going into what is going to be an absolutely bumper 2023,” he said. “Our ambition is to have more than 900,000 people come through the gate.”

Regarding their assumptions of a record attendance he commented: “It’s a trajectory we expect to continue, record-breaking significantly — double-digit percentage increases — and that’s against our best year prior to the pandemic.”

Home to Australian Open, Melbourne Park will see a three-day music festival, the awaited return of Kids Tennis Day, a new aerial activity, water slide and Tennis Hot Shots courts, new beach bar, complete with elevated second-storey DJ platform, and more.

“We want to return to our pre-pandemic plans of cementing the AO as the biggest annual sporting event in the world in January, while also making it as accessible to as many fans as possible,” Tiley said.

He stated that they were also excited to launch their first All-Abilities Day which would complement the increase of their wheelchair draw from eight to 16. “The AO Inspirational Series returns for women’s semifinals day and our focus on women’s and girls will be showcased throughout the tournament,” he concluded.

