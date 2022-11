Flu Forces Harry Styles to Push Three Los Angeles Shows to 2023

Three of the final shows in Harry Styles’ long residency at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum will have to wait. The singer called off all...

Three of the final shows in Harry Styles’ long residency at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum will have to wait. The singer called off all three shows last weekend due to being ill with the flu, pushing the concerts to late January of 2023.

“Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since. I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible,” Styles said in his social media post Saturday.

“Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would.”

Harry Styles shows at the Kia Forum taking place November 5th, 6th, 7th will be rescheduled to January 26th, 27th, 29th 2023. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Any additional show dates will play as scheduled. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NWh2uTjhFE — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) November 6, 2022

Styles has four concerts remaining in Los Angeles, running on Friday, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. The singer will perform shows in Mexico and South America in November and December, then return to Los Angeles for the three make-up dates before embarking on Australia/New Zealand dates in February and EU/UK dates through the late spring and summer of 2023. The Love On Tour dates have been a smashing success for the singer, who has sold out long runs of concerts in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Austin, and Los Angeles. The singer was also credited with driving a record number of voter registrations in partnership with HeadCount.

