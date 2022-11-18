Wizkid Announces The “More Love, Less Ego” Tour

Wizkid is set to go on a nationwide US tour in 2023 spring in support of his new album More Love, Less Ego which...

Wizkid is set to go on a nationwide US tour in 2023 spring in support of his new album More Love, Less Ego which was released November 11. The tour kicks off at Toyota Center, Houston on March 3, 2023 lasting almost a month-long with a final stop at The Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA on April 7. Public sale for the tour tickets starts on November 18.

After closing the year with a headline performance which is going to mark his first concert in Africa, at 40,000-capacity Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana on December 10, 2022, the Afrobeats star will pay visits to 20 cities including Miami, Brooklyn, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more, across the nation as well as Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal in Canada.

Although 2011 was the year he recorded his debut studio album, it was his sophomore album titled Ayoin in 2014 that gained Wizkid an international recognition. The “Ojuelegba” track’s being remixed by Drake and Skepta was a milestone, which later in 2016 led Wizkid to appear on Drake’s single “One Dance.” The song broke multiple records, making Wizkid the first Afrobeats artist to take place in the Guinness World Records.

More Love, Less Ego is the fifth studio album released by Wizkid, following a year of success in 2021, by the time when he was the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Spotify, with over 3.4 billion streams across all credits.

Wizkid tickets

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club| Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

“More Love, Less Ego” Tour Dates

Fri Mar 03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Mar 04 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Mar 06 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Tue Mar 07 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Thu Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Mar 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Mar 12 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Tue Mar 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Wed Mar 15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Mar 18 – Montreal, QUE – Bell Centre

Sun Mar 19 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Mar 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Fri Mar 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Mar 25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Tue Mar 28 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Mar 31 – Seattle, WA – accesso ShoWare Center

Sat Apr 01 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Apr 04 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Thu Apr 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Apr 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Last Updated on November 17, 2022 by Dave Clark