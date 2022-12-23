Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Rüfüs Du Sol Headline Osheaga 2023

Canada’s music festival brings super stars of different genres together next summer. Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and...

Canada’s music festival brings super stars of different genres together next summer. Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has announced Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Rüfüs Du Sol as headliners in its 16th edition. The event will take place on August 4 to 6, 2023 at Parc-Jean-Drapeau, Montreal.

Taking to the stage on the first day of the festival, Rüfüs Du Sol appeared at the event in 2019 as well, leaving their mark with a notable performance on the festival’s Green stage. The Australian trio released their fourth studio album Surrender this year, and they will bring electronica and dance tunes to the event with their songs spanning ten years, probably including tracks that were nominated for Grammys at next year’s ceremony.

Billie Eilish also returns to Osheaga five years later. She performed as a newcomer at the festival in 2018 whereas 2023 event will see her, the youngest performer in history to have won the top four Grammy Awards, as the headliner act of the second day, August 5.

Hip-hop legend Kendrick Lamar will be the closing act on August 6. Having released his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, in May 2022, the winner of fourteen Grammy Awards is also one of the headliners of 2023 Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona.

“15 years into this journey we have been fortunate to have some of the greatest acts in the world grace our stages. I feel that this year’s headliners continue in that tradition and represent what our festival is all about: Amazing live performances!” said Nick Farkas, founder of Osheaga.

“We are excited to see Rüfüs Du Sol and Billie Eilish graduate to the main stages after their excellent performances in 2019 and 2018, and we anxiously await the return of Kendrick Lamar whose 2015 set is definitely in the running for one of the best Osheaga hardline sets ever.” Farkas concluded.

Full lineup information will be revealed in the coming months.

Last Updated on December 23, 2022 by Dave Clark