Charlie Puth Announces “The Charlie Live Experience” Tour For This Summer

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, who has racked up four Grammy nominations in his career is set for a massive 2023 tour. “The Charlie Live Experience” tour will hit the roads on May 24 with more than 25 stops across the U.S and Canada. Tickets and select VIP packages are available starting with an Artist Presale beginning Wednesday, February 15. The general on sale for the tour will start Friday, February 17 at 10AM local time on livenation.com. Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via secondary market through the links below.

Kicking off at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, TX on May 24, the tour will conclude on July 11 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, and stop by Miami, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Minneapolis, Seattle, Vancouver, Denver, Las Vegas, San Diego and more in-between.

Delivering his debut studio album, Nine Track Mind, in 2016 which included a hit single “We Don’t Talk Anymore” he performed with Selena Gomez and that peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, Puth climbed the ladder to success with the following singles and albums. “Attention” and “How Long” singles in 2017 were certified 4× and 2× Platinum, respectively, by the RIAA while his second album Voicenotes (2018) peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200. He released his third studio album, Charlie, in 2022, along with the singles “Light Switch” and “Left and Right” both of which were certified platinum and gold by the RIAA.

Puth has had eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination so far.

Saturday, May 20th, 2023 – Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, MEX – Corona Capital Guadalajara*

Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thursday, May 25th, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Saturday, May 27th, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sunday, May 28th, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Wednesday May 31st, 2023 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Thursday, June 1st, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place Amphitheater

Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 – Washington, DC – Wolf Trap*

Tuesday, June 6th, 2023 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Friday, June 9th, 2023 – Toronto, ON, CAN – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, June 10th, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resorts Casino*

Monday, June 12th, 2023 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, June 15th, 2023 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sunday, June 18th, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Monday, June 19th, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thursday, June 22nd, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Saturday, June 24th, 2023 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival*#

Sunday, June 25th, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Wednesday, June 28th, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Friday, June 30th, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Saturday, July 1st, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBA #

Monday, July 3rd, 2023 – Vancouver, BC, CAN – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Thursday, July 6th, 2023 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley*

Saturday July 8th, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan*

Sunday, July 9th, 2023 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park*

Tuesday, July 11th, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

* Not a Live Nation Date # On-Sale at Later Date

