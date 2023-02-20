“La La Land” To Be Adapted Into a Broadway Musical

The stage adaptation of six-time Academy Award-winning film La La Land will meet the Broadway audience. Emmy and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate,...

The stage adaptation of six-time Academy Award-winning film La La Land will meet the Broadway audience. Emmy and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate, the distributor of the 2016 film, have announced that the Broadway adaptation will be directed by Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher. Dates and casting for the show haven’t been revealed, yet.

The 2016 film centers around Mia and Sebastian, an actress and jazz musician played by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, who fall in love while trying to make it in Los Angeles. It won six Oscars among its 14 nominations, for director, actress in a leading role, production design, cinematography, original score and original song. The show is reported to be based on this Damien Chazelle-directed movie, along with the book written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar and three-time Barrymore Award winner Matthew Decker.

The music of the stage adaptation belongs to the film’s composer and two-time Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz whereas Oscar and Tony-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul own the lyrics.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution,” says producer Marc Platt in a statement. He claims that they assembled a world-class team to create a musical that would delight La La Land’s millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience.

Bartlett Sher, the director of upcoming musical, directed the recent Broadway productions of Fiddler on the Roof and The Bridges of Madison County. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul served as the songwriters of the six-time Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen as well as the hit movie-musicals La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

Lionsgate EVP and Head of Global Products and Experiences Jenefer Brown says they are excited to provide fans yet another way to experience the nostalgia of the original movie, pointing out to the La La Land in Concert’s touring globally for six years.

Last Updated on February 20, 2023 by Dave Clark