Chris Stapleton Adds New Dates to All-American Road Show 2023

Chris Stapleton added shows to his already full 2023 touring calendar, bringing more All-American Road Show performances to North America following this month’s stop at the Houston Rodeo. The singer, who drew raves for his performance of the national anthem before Super Bowl LVI and was also featured on the single “Just Say I’m Sorry” from Pink’s new Trustfall album, added another five dates to the already expansive tour, which runs throughout much of the year in addition to festival dates.

JUST ANNOUNCED: New 2023 #AllAmericanRoadShow dates. Tickets on sale Friday, March 17th. Visit https://t.co/AG4HyhvBAX for VIP packages and information on respective dates for special guests. Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at https://t.co/mdwpy5llqU pic.twitter.com/dAWlhREm7u — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) March 9, 2023

The new dates all come at the end of the existing planned run, which was announced and went on sale earlier this year. There is one in August at FedEx Forum in Memphis, then four new dates in October, following a break. Those shows take place at John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), Bryce Jordan Center (State College, PA), American Bank Center Arena (Corpus Christi, TX), and BOK Center (Tulsa, OK).

Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s newly announced shows are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning Friday, March 17. Prior to that, there will be presales beginning as early as Tuesday, March 14 for Citi card members, with fan club presales and promoter/venue presales starting on Thursday, March 16. Stapleton also promised a special presale open to members of his fan club, so there is possibly an additional presale not listed through the primary box office website for these new dates. The full touring schedule for Stapleton and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

March 16—Houston, TX—RodeoHouston

March 17—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Grand Theater

April 26—El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 6—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

May 27—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡

June 2—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡

June 3—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

June 8—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 10—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 15—Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§

June 16—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†

June 22—Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†

July 7—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 14—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#

July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**

July 20—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†

August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 18—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 24—Memphis, TN—FedEx Forum††

August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

August 26—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

October 5—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena*

October 6—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center*

October 12—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Arena×

October 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center×

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane

†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town

‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone

×with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane



Last Updated on March 9, 2023 by Dave Clark