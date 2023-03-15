Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional Plan Sprawling Tour
Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional will spend much of the summer 2023 together, announcing the Banshee Season Tour this week. The tour will cover a whopping 56 dates across North America, with Frank Turner joining in support for all but a handful of the shows.
“One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too,” says Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz. “Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever.”
Dates on the Banshee Season Tour kick off on June 13 at Steelhouse Omaha and run through the entire summer and early fall before wrapping with a September 25 closing performance at Red Rocks in Colorado. Stops in between include PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ), Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia, MD), Leader Bank Pavilion (Boston, MA), Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC), Grand Ole Opry (Nashville, TN), YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA), and two shows in Seattle with no venue yet announced.
Tickets for the Counting Crows tour with Dashboard Confessional and Frank Turner are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 17. Prior to that, presales are available throughout the week, beginning with offers that launched more or less when the dates were announced on Tuesday. Visit individual show pages on the Counting Crows website for links to the ticketing box offices for further details.
Links to ticket marketplaces as well as the full schedule of shows are available below:
Counting Crows Banshee Season Tour Dates With Dashboard Confessional and Frank Turner
June 13 – Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha
June 17 – Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park
June 18 – Cincinnati, OH | PNC Pavilion
June 21 – Milwaukee, WI | Miller High Life Theatre
June 23 – Highland Park, IL | Ravinia Festival
June 24 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 26 – Moon Twp, PA | UPMC Events Center
June 28 – Niagara Falls, ON | OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
June 29 – Northfield, OH | MGM Northfield Park
July 1 – Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 2 – Canandaigua, NY | CMAC
July 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 6 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center
July 8 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 9 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 12 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14 – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 15 – Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion
July 18 – Providence, RI | Providence Performing Arts Center
July 19 – Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 21 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center
July 22 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Event Center
July 25 – Selbyville, DE | Freeman Arts Pavilion
July 26 – Doswell, VA | The Meadow Event Park
July 28 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 29 – Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater
August 1 – Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 2 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium
August 4 – Fort Myers, FL | Suncoast Credit Union Arena
August 5 – Fort Lauderdale, FL | Hard Rock Live
August 8 – St Augustine, FL | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 9 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 11 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 12 – Albertville, AL | Sand Mountain Amphitheater
August 14 – Nashville, TN | Grand Ole Opry
August 18 – New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theatre
August 19 – Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
August 22 – San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre
August 23 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August 25 – Norman, OK | Riverwind Casino
August 26 – Tulsa, OK | The Cove
August 30 – Highland, CA | Yaamava’ Theater
August 31 – Phoenix, AZ|Arizona Financial Theatre
September 2 – Las Vegas, NV | Pearl Theater
September 3 – San Diego, CA | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
September 06 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater
September 08 – Lincoln, CA | The Venue at Thunder Valley
September 10 – Berkeley, CA | The Greek Theatre
September 13 – Airway Heights, WA | BECU Live Outdoor Venue
September 14 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 16 – Seattle, WA | TBD
September 17 – Seattle, WA | TBD
September 19 – Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 21 – Boise, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
September 22 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
September 25 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre
