Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional Plan Sprawling Tour

Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional will spend much of the summer 2023 together, announcing the Banshee Season Tour this week. The tour will cover a whopping 56 dates across North America, with Frank Turner joining in support for all but a handful of the shows.

Packing for the Banshee Season Tour with our friends @dashboardmusic! Bring your own wok…. get tickets and more info at https://t.co/tpMgBJuWW5. Stay tuned for presale info. pic.twitter.com/xzwwJBkAC1 — Counting Crows (@CountingCrows) March 13, 2023

“One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too,” says Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz. “Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever.”

Dates on the Banshee Season Tour kick off on June 13 at Steelhouse Omaha and run through the entire summer and early fall before wrapping with a September 25 closing performance at Red Rocks in Colorado. Stops in between include PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ), Merriweather Post Pavilion (Columbia, MD), Leader Bank Pavilion (Boston, MA), Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC), Grand Ole Opry (Nashville, TN), YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA), and two shows in Seattle with no venue yet announced.

Tickets for the Counting Crows tour with Dashboard Confessional and Frank Turner are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 17. Prior to that, presales are available throughout the week, beginning with offers that launched more or less when the dates were announced on Tuesday. Visit individual show pages on the Counting Crows website for links to the ticketing box offices for further details.

Links to ticket marketplaces as well as the full schedule of shows are available below:

Counting Crows Banshee Season Tour Dates With Dashboard Confessional and Frank Turner

June 13 – Omaha, NE | Steelhouse Omaha

June 17 – Indianapolis, IN | TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park

June 18 – Cincinnati, OH | PNC Pavilion

June 21 – Milwaukee, WI | Miller High Life Theatre

June 23 – Highland Park, IL | Ravinia Festival

June 24 – Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 26 – Moon Twp, PA | UPMC Events Center

June 28 – Niagara Falls, ON | OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 29 – Northfield, OH | MGM Northfield Park

July 1 – Syracuse, NY | St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 2 – Canandaigua, NY | CMAC

July 5 – Saratoga Springs, NY | Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6 – Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8 – Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 9 – Bethel, NY | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 12 – Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 – Gilford, NH | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 15 – Boston, MA | Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18 – Providence, RI | Providence Performing Arts Center

July 19 – Bridgeport, CT | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 21 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Event Center

July 22 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Event Center

July 25 – Selbyville, DE | Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 26 – Doswell, VA | The Meadow Event Park

July 28 – Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 29 – Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater

August 1 – Charlotte, NC | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2 – Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium

August 4 – Fort Myers, FL | Suncoast Credit Union Arena

August 5 – Fort Lauderdale, FL | Hard Rock Live

August 8 – St Augustine, FL | The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 9 – Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11 – Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 12 – Albertville, AL | Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 14 – Nashville, TN | Grand Ole Opry

August 18 – New Orleans, LA | Saenger Theatre

August 19 – Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 22 – San Antonio, TX | Majestic Theatre

August 23 – Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 25 – Norman, OK | Riverwind Casino

August 26 – Tulsa, OK | The Cove

August 30 – Highland, CA | Yaamava’ Theater

August 31 – Phoenix, AZ|Arizona Financial Theatre

September 2 – Las Vegas, NV | Pearl Theater

September 3 – San Diego, CA | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

September 06 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater

September 08 – Lincoln, CA | The Venue at Thunder Valley

September 10 – Berkeley, CA | The Greek Theatre

September 13 – Airway Heights, WA | BECU Live Outdoor Venue

September 14 – Bend, OR | Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 16 – Seattle, WA | TBD

September 17 – Seattle, WA | TBD

September 19 – Bonner, MT | KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 21 – Boise, ID | Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 22 – Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

September 25 – Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Last Updated on March 15, 2023 by Dave Clark