Eurovision Contest Ticket Sales Another Mess for Ticketmaster

March 8, 2023

Ticketmaster is once again seeing angry consumers lashing out over a failed ticket sale, this time for the popular Eurovision Song Contest, which is taking place in the UK this year. The event, which features contestants from across Europe performing original songs that fans can vote on, is one of the major showcases for developing talent and tickets have become a major draw.

Fans looking to secure tickets for the contest Grand Finals event, which is headed to M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on May 13, saw a myriad of issues as they attempted to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster – similar to other recent high-profile failures like the Taylor Swift Eras Tour mess. They quickly took to social media to complain.

Even one of the presenters for the opening ceremony livestream chimed in to report that they couldn’t secure tickets in the mess.

Tickets reportedly went on sale at 7 a.m. and the tickets to the grand final broadcast were sold out within just over 30 minutes, according to the Eurovision social media pages. All events – the final, two semifinal rounds, three other live broadcasts of competition, and six preliminary preview rounds – were reportedly sold out just over 90 minutes after they went on sale.

In response to the consumer anger, Ticketmaster denied that there were any significant issues during the sale. “The Ticketmaster site did not crash today — rather a very small number of fans experienced issues accessing the queue,” a company spokesperson said. “Ticket sales were unaffected, and thousands of fans secured their seats for the Eurovision Song Contest, which is now sold out.”

Perhaps most galling, the main response by Ticketmaster was to point those who hadn’t secured tickets during the initial sales period to their resale platform.

For those interested in browsing to see if any tickets are made available between now and the show dates, you can visit Ticketmaster.co.UK to browse for Eurovision Song Contest tickets.

