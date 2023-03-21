MANÁ Extends Mexico Lindo y Queridowith Tour by Eight Shows

MANÁ announced the extension of their tour, “México Lindo y Queridowith” on Friday. They’ll be doing eight additional shows across the U.S, with their...

MANÁ announced the extension of their tour, “México Lindo y Queridowith” on Friday. They’ll be doing eight additional shows across the U.S, with their highly anticipated return to Denver after four years. Adding cities like Seattle, Portland, and Chicago is setting this tour up to be one to remember. Produced by Live Nation, this leg of the tour will launch on March 24th in Phoenix, AZ and will wrap up on November 25th in Los Angele at the Kia Forum.

🔥 Junio 2 – Seattle, WA

🔥 Junio 3 – Portland, OR

🔥 Sep 1 – Houston, TX (segundo show)

🔥 Sep 22 – San Jose, CA (segundo show)

🔥 Sep 29 – Denver, CO

🔥 Oct 1 – Chicago, IL (tercer show)

🔥 Nov 24+25 Los Angeles, CA (2 shows más) — Maná (@manaoficial) March 20, 2023

Additional dates include new stops in Portland and Seattle, a third show in Chicago, second shows in both Houston and San Jose, and two additional shows in Los Angeles. General sale tickets for the newly added dates will be available on Friday, March 24 at 10AM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com.

MANA’S two hour show is something incredible. It features an all new state of the art video wall. Seeing that with the sound of the crowd singing each hit, is something you can’t miss. They performed last weekend in Oakland and San Jose, which brought positive vibes to communities who have recently been impacted by severe flooding and storms. They didn’t stop there! They donated a portion of the proceeds from both shows to Community Bridges; an organization benefiting residents affected by this tragedy.

MANA wants this tour to be a celebration of the group’s admiration and love for Mexico and the Latino community. For the past 30 years, MANA has created a diverse audience of fans of all ages. It’s great to them celebrate MANA’S music all around the globe. They’ll be making many stops in popular cities such as Miami, Washington, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. Grab your tickets for when they come to a city near you!

MANÁ – MÉXICO LINDO Y QUERIDO 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Mar 17 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Mar 18 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Mar 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sat Mar 25 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Thu Mar 30 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Apr 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Apr 14 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sat Apr 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri Apr 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 22 – New York, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

Sat May 06 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Fri May 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat May 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Jun 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Jun 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 1 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 08 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Sep 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Sep 29 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Nov 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW SHOW

