My Morning Jacket Plans Summer 2023 Tour Dates

My Morning Jacket announced spring and summer tour dates for 2023, continuing their tour supporting their 2021 self-titled album. This North American leg will...

My Morning Jacket announced spring and summer tour dates for 2023, continuing their tour supporting their 2021 self-titled album. This North American leg will launch on May 14th at Saenger Theatre in Alabama and will wrap up on August 26th in Colorado at the Red Rocks Amphitheater. They’re even bringing along special guests, Fleet Foxes for a few dates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Morning Jacket (@mymorningjacket)

My Morning Jacket took to Instagram yesterday to share the exciting news. “We are so excited to announce a new US tour this summer! Presale tickets will be available first to members of our One Big Family. Sign up starts now and ends 3/20 at 9am ET. Join One Big Family for free at the link in bio for access. If you are already a member of One Big Family, please login to see all ticketing instructions and details. Stay tuned for fall tour dates!” You heard them!

“My Morning Jacket,” is their 9th album released on October 22, 2021, through ATO Records. Their experimental, psychedelic sound will also be making stops in Charleston, Washington, Los Angeles, and New York. Grab tickets while you still can!

Ticket Links

My Morning Jacket tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off use code TICKETNEWS

My Morning Jacket tickets at ScoreBig

My Morning Jacket tickets at SeatGeek

My Morning Jacket tickets at StubHub

My Morning Jacket tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

My Morning Jacket tickets at Vivid Seats

My Morning Jacket Tour Dates

MAY 14 – Saenger Theatre | Mobile, AL

MAY 15 – Thalia Mara Hall | Jackson, MS

MAY 20-21 – Corona Capital Guadalajara | Guadalajara, Mexico

MAY 30 – O2 Forum Kentish Town | London, UK

MAY 31 – O2 Ritz Manchester | Manchester, UK

JUN 3 – Primavera Sound | Barcelona, Spain

JUN 5 – De Roma | Antwerp, Belgium

JUN 6 – TivoliVredenburg | Utrecht, Netherlands

JUN 9 – Primavera Sound | Porto, Portugal

JUN 10 – Primavera Sound | Madrid, Spain

JUN 15 – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine, FL

JUN 16 – Firefly Distillery | Charleston, SC

JUN 17 – Bonnaroo | Manchester, TN

JUN 20 – Palace Theatre | Saint Paul, MN

JUN 21 – The Riverside Theater | Milwaukee, WI

JUN 23 – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park | Indianapolis, IN

JUN 24 – MegaCorp Pavilion | Newport, KY

JUN 26 – Artpark Amphitheater | Lewiston, NY

JUN 28 – Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

JUN 29 – JUL 2 – Peach Music Festival | Scranton, PA

JUN 30 – Westville Music Bowl | New Haven, CT

JUL 26 – JUL 30 – FloydFest | Floyd, VA

JUL 29 – The Anthem | Washington, DC

AUG 15 – McMenamins Edgefield | Troutdale, OR

AUG 16 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR

AUG 18 – The Greek Theatre | Berkeley, CA (with Fleet Foxes)

AUG 19 – The Greek Theatre | Berkeley, CA (with Fleet Foxes)

AUG 20 – Hollywood Bowl | Los Angeles, CA (with Fleet Foxes)

AUG 22 – CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre | San Diego, CA

AUG 23 – Mesa Amphitheatre | Mesa, AZ

AUG 25 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

AUG 26 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

Last Updated on March 16, 2023 by Dave Clark