Rolling Loud Cancels New York Festival For 2023

Rolling Loud organizers cancelled the event’s New York edition this year, citing the logistical concerns beyond their control, according to the statement made via the festival’s social media accounts.

“For the last few years, we’ve made some legendary moments happen in Queens,” reads the statement. “Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023.”

Still, they hint that this is not the end, yet. “This isn’t ‘goodbye,’ more like ‘see you later.’ We’ll be back in New York when the time is right.” The announcement reveals.

Originating in Miami, Florida in 2015, Rolling Loud hosted the first New York City edition in 2019. It has seen Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, and more stars headline the hip-hop event at Citi Field in Queens for three years except 2020 when it had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

While waiting for the “right time” for New York festival to resume, Rolling Loud fans might be interested in catching up the Miami edition which is going to take place on July 21-23 at Hard Rock Stadium, whose line-up will be announced soon.

Last Updated on March 24, 2023 by Dave Clark