Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome Plan Co-Headlining Tour

For the first time in history, Slightly Stoopid and Sublime from Rome will join forces for their Summer Tour. Both bands took to Instagram and twitter on March 6th to announce this exciting news. It doesn’t stop there; special guests, Atmosphere and The Movement will be performing as well. Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome will be headlining amphitheaters and select festivals all over the country. Stoopieheads, rejoice!

SUMMERTIME 2023 ☀️ We’re stoked to hit the road this summer w/ @SublimeWithRome, @atmosphere & @TheMovementVibe bringing the party to a city near you. Presale starts 3/7 @ 10am local time. Sign up for our email list at https://t.co/nxwroJSteA and receive the presale code first. pic.twitter.com/y4ZH8uzc9U — Slightly Stoopid (@SlightlyStoopid) March 6, 2023

Presale ticket access begins on Tuesday, March 7 at 10am local time, where there will be ‘early bird’ tickets going for 30 dollars. Tickets will be on sale at SlightlyStoopid.com/tour. Local presales will launch on Thursday, March 9 at 10am local time. Finally, general tickets will be available on Friday March 10 at 10 am local time.

The unique style of Slightly Stoopid is what makes them who they are. They’re long-time friends creating multi-genre fusion of reggae, rock, metal, punk, and American folk. You read that right. That and the ska alternative rock of Sublime from Rome makes it a unique concert experience you don’t want to miss.

This is a big one for both bands, because Bradley Nowell (Sublime’s original frontman) actually signed Miles and Kyle while they were in their teens. Nowell’s indie label, ‘Skunk Records,’ made this all possible. It’s all coming together with the tour kicking off on July 6th at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA, and running all the way through September 3rd at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL. Full tour schedule below:

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime With Rome Summer Traditions 2023 Tour Dates

Jul 06 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Jul 07 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Jul 08 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

Jul 09 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Jul 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jul 15 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre #

Jul 16 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

Jul 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 22 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Jul 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Jul 27 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

Jul 28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Jul 29 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Jul 30 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 03 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Aug 04 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug 05 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 06 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Aug 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 18 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Forbes Avenue *

Aug 20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 25 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug 26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 01 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sep 03 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Last Updated on March 8, 2023 by Dave Clark