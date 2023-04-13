Andrea Bocelli Announces North America Fall Performances

Andrea Bocelli, the celebrated tenor from Italy, has announced plans for a late 2023 run of shows in North America. The ten dates announced...

Andrea Bocelli, the celebrated tenor from Italy, has announced plans for a late 2023 run of shows in North America. The ten dates announced this week will take place in November and December, following already announced North American shows in May and then shows across Europe for much of the summer and fall of the year.

Andrea Bocelli’s November and December 2023 tour itinerary features ten performances in major cities throughout the country, such as San Antonio, Dallas, Louisville, Boston, Philadelphia, Hartford, and Baltimore. He will also perform for two nights at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, and make a triumphant return to the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The tour will showcase pieces from Bocelli’s vast musical collection, highlighting Holiday Season favorites from his chart-topping album A Family Christmas, inspirational tracks from his solo album Believe, along with a variety of arias, cherished crossover hits, and timeless love songs.

This tour will mark Bocelli’s debut in Louisville alongside the Louisville Orchestra, as well as his first appearance in Hartford in a quarter-century. Furthermore, his Baltimore performance will be part of the inaugural season at the brand-new CFG Bank Arena, where he will share the stage with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for his first-ever show in the city.

Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s fall North American tour dates will be on sale in late April, available to the general public beginning on Monday, April 24. Prior to that, presales will be available beginning with a presale open to those on a list maintained by tour sponsor Stifel on April 17 and another open to Citi cardmembers opening the same day. Fan club members will have a presale that launches on April 19.

Tickets for the May run of performances in North America as well as European dates throughout the year are already available. Full tour plans and marketplace links are available below:

Andrea Bocelli Tour Dates

North America Spring 2023

MAY 09 — Los Angeles, CA | HOLLYWOOD BOWL

MAY 10 — Los Angeles, CA | HOLLYWOOD BOWL

MAY 12 — Sacramento, CA | GOLDEN 1 CENTER

MAY 14 — Seattle, WA | CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

MAY 17 — Salt Lake City, UT | VIVINT ARENA

MAY 20 — Chicago, IL | ALLSTATE ARENA

MAY 21 — Minneapolis, MN | TARGET CENTER

Europe Summer 2023

JUN 10 — Rome, Italy | TERME DI CARACALLA

JUN 30 — Lisbon, Portugal | ALTICE ARENA

JUL 01 — Lisbon, Portugal | ALTICE ARENA

JUL 15 — Klagenfurt, Austria | WORTHERSEE STADION

JUL 16 — Lourdes, France | SANCTUARY OF OUR LADY

JUL 18 — Athens, Greece | OLYMPIC STADIUM OF ATHENS

JUL 27 — Lajatico, Italy | TEATRO DEL SILENZIO

JUL 29 — Lajatico, Italy | TEATRO DEL SILENZIO

AUG 24 — Vaduz, Liechtenstein | MARKTPLATZGARAGE

AUG 26 — Chorzów, Poland | STADION ŚLĄSKI

SEP 01 — Taormina, Italy | TEATRO ANTICO DI TAORMINA

SEP 02 — Taormina, Italy | TEATRO ANTICO DI TAORMINA

SEP 20 — Madrid, Spain | WIZINK CENTER

SEP 21 — Madrid, Spain | WIZINK CENTER

OCT 12 — Oberhausen, Germany | KÖNIG-PILSENER-ARENA

OCT 14 — Mannheim, Germany | SAP ARENA

OCT 17 — Leipzig, Germany | QUARTERBACK IMMOBILIEN ARENA

OCT 19 — Berlin, Germany | MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA

NOV 17 — Wien, Austria | STADTHALLE

NOV 20 — Zurich, Switzerland | HALLENSTADION

NOV 24 — Kaunas, Liania | ZALGIRIO ARENA

North America Fall 2023

NOV 29 — San Antonio, TX | AT&T CENTER

NOV 30 — Dallas, TX | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER

DEC 02 — Louisville, KY | KFC YUM CENTER

DEC 06 — Boston, MA | TD GARDEN

DEC 07 — Philadelphia, PA | WELLS FARGO CENTER

DEC 09 — Hartford, CT | XL CENTER

DEC 10 — Baltimore, MD | CFG BANK ARENA

DEC 13 — New York, NY | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

DEC 16 — Hollywood, FL | HARD ROCK LIVE

DEC 17 — Hollywood, FL | HARD ROCK LIVE

2024

JAN 13 — Prague, Czech Republic | O2 ARENA

MAY 26 — São Paulo, Brazil | ALLIANZ PARQUE

