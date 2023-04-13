Andrea Bocelli Announces North America Fall Performances
Andrea Bocelli, the celebrated tenor from Italy, has announced plans for a late 2023 run of shows in North America. The ten dates announced this week will take place in November and December, following already announced North American shows in May and then shows across Europe for much of the summer and fall of the year.
Andrea Bocelli’s November and December 2023 tour itinerary features ten performances in major cities throughout the country, such as San Antonio, Dallas, Louisville, Boston, Philadelphia, Hartford, and Baltimore. He will also perform for two nights at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, and make a triumphant return to the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The tour will showcase pieces from Bocelli’s vast musical collection, highlighting Holiday Season favorites from his chart-topping album A Family Christmas, inspirational tracks from his solo album Believe, along with a variety of arias, cherished crossover hits, and timeless love songs.
This tour will mark Bocelli’s debut in Louisville alongside the Louisville Orchestra, as well as his first appearance in Hartford in a quarter-century. Furthermore, his Baltimore performance will be part of the inaugural season at the brand-new CFG Bank Arena, where he will share the stage with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for his first-ever show in the city.
Tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s fall North American tour dates will be on sale in late April, available to the general public beginning on Monday, April 24. Prior to that, presales will be available beginning with a presale open to those on a list maintained by tour sponsor Stifel on April 17 and another open to Citi cardmembers opening the same day. Fan club members will have a presale that launches on April 19.
Tickets for the May run of performances in North America as well as European dates throughout the year are already available. Full tour plans and marketplace links are available below:
Andrea Bocelli Tour Dates
North America Spring 2023
MAY 09 — Los Angeles, CA | HOLLYWOOD BOWL
MAY 10 — Los Angeles, CA | HOLLYWOOD BOWL
MAY 12 — Sacramento, CA | GOLDEN 1 CENTER
MAY 14 — Seattle, WA | CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA
MAY 17 — Salt Lake City, UT | VIVINT ARENA
MAY 20 — Chicago, IL | ALLSTATE ARENA
MAY 21 — Minneapolis, MN | TARGET CENTER
Europe Summer 2023
JUN 10 — Rome, Italy | TERME DI CARACALLA
JUN 30 — Lisbon, Portugal | ALTICE ARENA
JUL 01 — Lisbon, Portugal | ALTICE ARENA
JUL 15 — Klagenfurt, Austria | WORTHERSEE STADION
JUL 16 — Lourdes, France | SANCTUARY OF OUR LADY
JUL 18 — Athens, Greece | OLYMPIC STADIUM OF ATHENS
JUL 27 — Lajatico, Italy | TEATRO DEL SILENZIO
JUL 29 — Lajatico, Italy | TEATRO DEL SILENZIO
AUG 24 — Vaduz, Liechtenstein | MARKTPLATZGARAGE
AUG 26 — Chorzów, Poland | STADION ŚLĄSKI
SEP 01 — Taormina, Italy | TEATRO ANTICO DI TAORMINA
SEP 02 — Taormina, Italy | TEATRO ANTICO DI TAORMINA
SEP 20 — Madrid, Spain | WIZINK CENTER
SEP 21 — Madrid, Spain | WIZINK CENTER
OCT 12 — Oberhausen, Germany | KÖNIG-PILSENER-ARENA
OCT 14 — Mannheim, Germany | SAP ARENA
OCT 17 — Leipzig, Germany | QUARTERBACK IMMOBILIEN ARENA
OCT 19 — Berlin, Germany | MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA
NOV 17 — Wien, Austria | STADTHALLE
NOV 20 — Zurich, Switzerland | HALLENSTADION
NOV 24 — Kaunas, Liania | ZALGIRIO ARENA
North America Fall 2023
NOV 29 — San Antonio, TX | AT&T CENTER
NOV 30 — Dallas, TX | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER
DEC 02 — Louisville, KY | KFC YUM CENTER
DEC 06 — Boston, MA | TD GARDEN
DEC 07 — Philadelphia, PA | WELLS FARGO CENTER
DEC 09 — Hartford, CT | XL CENTER
DEC 10 — Baltimore, MD | CFG BANK ARENA
DEC 13 — New York, NY | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN
DEC 16 — Hollywood, FL | HARD ROCK LIVE
DEC 17 — Hollywood, FL | HARD ROCK LIVE
2024
JAN 13 — Prague, Czech Republic | O2 ARENA
MAY 26 — São Paulo, Brazil | ALLIANZ PARQUE
Last Updated on April 13, 2023 by Dave Clark
