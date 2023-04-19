Fuerza Regida Announces Otra Peda Tour Dates
Critically-acclaimed Mexican artist Fuerza Regida announced his new tour, “Otra Peda Tour.” This highly-anticipated tour kicks off on July 15th at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, and will wrap up on November 25th at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.
“Fuerza Regida has been a huge example of this new movement’s power globally,” said Jorge Garcia, Global Touring Promoter, Live Nation. “It has been an honor to see their rapid growth from arena to stadium shows as a trusted partner.”
Tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, April 20th at 4:20pm local time.
The Orta Peda Tour is produced by Live Nation and making an 18 city run. Fuerza Regida will be making stops in popular cities such as Reno, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Las Vegas. Grab your tickets to a show in a city near you.
Fuerza Regida Tour Dates
Sat Jul 15 – Los Angeles, CA | BMO Stadium
Sat Jul 22 – Reno, NV | Reno Events Center
Fri Aug 04 – San Jose, CA | SAP Center
Sat Aug 05 – Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Fri Aug 11 – Hidalgo, TX | Payne Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
Sat Aug 26 – Houston, TX | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Fri Sept 08 – El Paso, TX | UTEP Don Haskins Center
Fri Sept 15 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Fri Sept 22 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Sat Sept 23 – Chicago, IL | Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 13 – Portland, OR | Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
Fri Oct 20 – Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV | Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Sat Nov 04 – Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Nov 18 – Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
Sat Nov 25 – Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
