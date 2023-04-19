Greta Van Fleet Announce Starcatcher World Tour Dates for 2023

Greta Van Fleet announced their new world tour, “Starcatcher.” The tour will kick off on July 24TH in Nashville and will wrap up on...

Greta Van Fleet announced their new world tour, “Starcatcher.” The tour will kick off on July 24TH in Nashville and will wrap up on December 6th, in Lisbon, Portugal. The tour name comes from their highly-anticipated third studio album. The Starcatcher World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey.

We are thrilled to announce the Starcatcher World Tour with special guests @officialkaleo, Surf Curse, @MtJoyBand, & @BLACKHONEYUK: https://t.co/3O3U4d45iM Tickets available Friday at 10AM local time. Join the Electric Tomb for early access: https://t.co/f6dtmymwkH pic.twitter.com/fRgcVBMEQ8 — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) April 18, 2023

Presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, April 19th . General tickets will be available starting Friday, April 21 at 10am local time.

With their throwback to 1970s rock n’ roll, Greta Van Fleet has already received high raves for their new album and first single Meeting The Master. “We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake says. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

The Starcatcher World Tour kicks off with a July 24 show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and North American dates run through a September 23 show at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Other stops on that summer leg include Toyota Center (Houston), Kia Forum (Los Angeles), T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), and Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis). Overseas dates kick off in November with stops that include Paris, London, Dublin, and Barcelona.

Full touring schedule for Greta Van Fleet and ticket resale marketplace links are included below:

Greta Van Fleet Tour Dates

May 5-7 – Atlanta, GA | Shaky Knees Festival

May 5-7 – Memphis, TN | Beale Street Music Festival

Jul. 24 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena*

Jul. 27 – Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena*

Jul. 28 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center*

Jul. 31 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena*

Aug. 02 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena*

Aug. 04 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena*

Aug. 05 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

Aug. 08 – Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena*

Aug. 10 – Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum*

Aug. 12 – Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*

Sep. 03 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center†

Sep. 06 – Chicago, IL | Allstate Arena†

Sep. 08 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena†

Sep. 11 – Washington DC | Capital One Arena†

Sep. 12 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden†

Sep. 15 – Boston, MA | TD Garden†

Sep. 16-17 – Asbury Park, NJ | Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

Sep. 19 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center†

Sep. 22 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse†

Sep. 23 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†

Nov. 06 – Hamburg, Germany | Sporthalle^

Nov. 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands | Ziggo Dome^

Nov. 09 – Paris, France | Accor Arena^

Nov. 12 – Brussels, Belgium | Forest National^

Nov. 14 – London, UK | OVO Arena Wembley^

Nov. 16 – Dublin, Ireland | 3Arena^

Nov. 19 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena^

Nov. 20 – Glasgow, UK | OVO Hydro^

Nov. 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark | Forum+

Nov. 28 – Munich, Germany | Zenith+

Nov. 30 – Bologna, Italy | Unipol Arena+

Dec. 03 – Barcelona, Spain | Sant Jordi Club+

Dec. 04 – Madrid, Spain | WiZink Center+

Dec. 06 – Lisbon, Portugal | Campo Pequeno+

