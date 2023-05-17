$uicideboy$ announced plans for the Grey Day 2023 tour, bringing along Ghostmane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, and Ramirez in support, varying by date. The tour will run from late August all the way into late October, bringing the group to amphitheaters and arenas across North America.

GREYDAY 2023 TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY @ 10AM IN YOUR LOCAL TIME ZONEhttps://t.co/D0rAZbn6ts pic.twitter.com/MXtNAUZEKp — YIN/////YANG///////// (@SUICIDEBOYS) May 17, 2023

Covering 40 dates, the Grey Day tour will launch with an August 25 concert at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama and run through an October 30 show at Red Rocks in Colorado. Stops in between include moothie King Center (New Orleans), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), Phoenix Raceway (Phoenix), Kia Forum (Los Angeles), Moody Center (Austin), and Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tickets for the $uicideboy$ Grey Day tour are on sale this week, onsale to the general public beginning on Friday, May 19. Presales launch beginning on Thursday, May 18, with set-asides for Spotify, AEG, and other localized groups showing on the ticketing page for each event.

The full tour schedule and links to ticket purchase options are below.

$uicideboy$ Grey Day 2023 Tour Dates

8/25 – Birmingham, AL | Legacy Arena at The BJCC

8/26 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

8/27 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

8/29 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

8/30 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL | FLA Live Arena

9/1 – New Orleans | Smoothie King Center

9/3 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

9/5 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

9/6 – Norfolk, VA | Chartway Arena

9/8 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

9/9 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

9/12 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

9/13 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden*

9/15 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

9/16 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

9/17 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center

9/19 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

9/20 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9/23 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

9/24 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

9/27 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

9/29 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

9/30 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center

10/1 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

10/3 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center*

10/4 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center*

10/6 – Phoenix, AZ | Phoenix Raceway*

10/7 – Las Vegas, NV | Thomas & Mack Center*

10/8 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena San Diego*

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum*

10/13 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center*

10/14 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center*

10/16 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Center*

10/18 – Portland, OR | Moda Center*

10/20 – Boise, ID | ExtraMile Arena*

10/21 – Reno, NV | Reno Events Center*

10/22 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center*

10/25 – Austin, TX | Moody Center*

10/27 – Albuquerque, NM | Tingley Coliseum*

10/30 – Denver, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

*with Freddie Dredd

