The Canadian R&B singer-songwriter has announced Leg 2 of his global outing “Daniel Caesar Presents Superpowers World Tour – Leg 2: U.S & Canada”, in support of his third studio album, Never Enough, released in April 2023. The tour runs through late summer and fall with guests on various stops. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 16.
Caesar’s 33-date tour starts from Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis on August 29, visiting Milwaukee, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Boston, New York, and more until wrapping up in Philadelphia at The Met Philadelphia on October 19.
Omar Apollo and Montell Fish is going to join the R&B star in NYC, Flying Lotus. His LA performance will include Orion Sun, and Charlotte Day Wilson together with BADBADNOTGOOD & Moses Sumney will support Caesar at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Both Orion Sun and Montell Fish will perform on various shows of the run other than LA and NYC, respectively.
The year 2017 marked the release of Caesar’s debut album Freudian which had the hit singles Get You, We Find Love, and Blessed. The album earned him two nominations for Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance (for Get You) at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards next year. He won Best R&B Performance for his single Best Part at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
Caesar’s latest album, Never Enough, ranked at number 2 on Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and Top 15 on Billboard 200 Chart, following the release.
Daniel Caesar Presents Superpowers World Tour – Leg 2: U.S. & Canada Tour Dates
Tue Aug 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Wed Aug 30 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Thu Aug 31 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sat Sep 2 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
Sun Sep 3 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Tue Sep 5 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live
Thu Sep 7 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Sep 9 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater
Sun Sep 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Tue Sep 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Wed Sep 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Sat Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sun Sep 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Wed Sep 20 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square Park at Petco Park
Thu Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Sat Sep 23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Sep 26 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Thu Sep 28 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
Fri Sep 29 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Sat Sep 30 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum
Tue Oct 3 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
Thu Oct 5 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
Fri Oct 6 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
Sat Oct 7 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre
Tue Oct 10 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
Thu Oct 12 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens
Fri Oct 13 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Sun Oct 15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Mon Oct 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Oct 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
