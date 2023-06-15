The Canadian R&B singer-songwriter has announced Leg 2 of his global outing “Daniel Caesar Presents Superpowers World Tour – Leg 2: U.S & Canada”, in support of his third studio album, Never Enough, released in April 2023. The tour runs through late summer and fall with guests on various stops. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, June 16.

Finally coming back to North America.

Superpowers tour. Presale tomorrow. Love you guys bye. Artist pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am local! If you haven't already, sign up for the newsletter at https://t.co/HTwCPvnnDa (https://t.co/OkCju2HbzV) for first access to tickets. pic.twitter.com/uMCYOjgp8b — Daniel Caesar (@DanielCaesar) June 12, 2023

Caesar’s 33-date tour starts from Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis on August 29, visiting Milwaukee, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Boston, New York, and more until wrapping up in Philadelphia at The Met Philadelphia on October 19.

Omar Apollo and Montell Fish is going to join the R&B star in NYC, Flying Lotus. His LA performance will include Orion Sun, and Charlotte Day Wilson together with BADBADNOTGOOD & Moses Sumney will support Caesar at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Both Orion Sun and Montell Fish will perform on various shows of the run other than LA and NYC, respectively.

The year 2017 marked the release of Caesar’s debut album Freudian which had the hit singles Get You, We Find Love, and Blessed. The album earned him two nominations for Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance (for Get You) at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards next year. He won Best R&B Performance for his single Best Part at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Caesar’s latest album, Never Enough, ranked at number 2 on Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and Top 15 on Billboard 200 Chart, following the release.

Ticket Links

Daniel Caesar tickets at MEGASeats | 15% off use code TICKETNEWS

Daniel Caesar tickets at ScoreBig

Daniel Caesar tickets at SeatGeek

Daniel Caesar tickets at StubHub

Daniel Caesar tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS

Daniel Caesar tickets at Vivid Seats

Daniel Caesar Presents Superpowers World Tour – Leg 2: U.S. & Canada Tour Dates

Tue Aug 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Wed Aug 30 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Thu Aug 31 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Sep 2 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom

Sun Sep 3 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Tue Sep 5 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live

Thu Sep 7 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Sep 9 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Sun Sep 10 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Sep 12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Wed Sep 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sat Sep 16 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sun Sep 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Wed Sep 20 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square Park at Petco Park

Thu Sep 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sat Sep 23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Sun Sep 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Sep 26 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Thu Sep 28 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Fri Sep 29 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sat Sep 30 — Vancouver, BC — Pacific Coliseum

Tue Oct 3 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu Oct 5 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Fri Oct 6 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

Sat Oct 7 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

Tue Oct 10 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Thu Oct 12 — London, ON — Budweiser Gardens

Fri Oct 13 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Sun Oct 15 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Mon Oct 16 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 19 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Last Updated on June 15, 2023 by Sean Burns