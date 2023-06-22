Nothing More have announced that they are extending the “Spirits 2023” tour into summer and early fall. Releasing their sixth studio album, Spirits, in 2022’s October, the rock band embarked on the first leg of their headlining tour across North America with sold-out concerts in NYC, Philadelphia, Sacramento and Toronto. Committing themselves to a series of concerts all summer, the band will perform at several European festivals, then join Godsmack and Staind on their North American co-headlining trek from July 18 to August 31 before kicking off the second leg of “Spirits 2023” tour in September. Ticket links to the acts and complete schedule are available below.

Starting July 23 in Albany, NY at Empire Live, the second leg of “Spirits 2023” headlining tour will stretch across the South, including stops in Nashville, Oklahoma City, Houston, San Antonio, Knoxville, and more before wrapping up at The Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, NC on September 25. The band will be supported by the acts of Dead Poet Society, Hyro The Hero & Post Profit.

Coming closer, the rest of June will see the band perform on three dates, June 21, 24 and 25, at Switzerland’s Heavy Load Festival Wetzikon, Germany’s Download Festival and Italy’s KNOTFEST, respectively.

When the 3 times Grammy-nominated rockers return to North America from European festivals, they will be on the road with Godsmack and Staind throughout July and August, with performances in Virginia Beach, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Diego and more cities to follow until August 31 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX.

Formed in 2003, Nothing More has delivered six studio albums so far, titled Shelter (2004), Save You/Save Me (2007), The Few Not Fleeting (2009), Nothing More (2014), The Stories We Tell Ourselves (2017), and Spirits (2022). The Stories We Tell Ourselves earned the band Grammy Awards nomination for Best Rock Album, while the lead single, “Go to War”, from the album was nominated for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song at Grammy Awards in 2018.

Spirits 2023 North American Tour II

7/23 Albany, NY- Empire Live &

8/1 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues &

9/8 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

9/9 Little Rock, AR – The Hall *#

9/11 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom *

9/12 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom *

9/14 Dallas, TX – The Factory *#

9/15 Houston, TX – House of Blues *

9/16 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre *

9/18 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall *

9/19 Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall *

9/20 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine *

9/22 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution *

9/23 Orlando, FL – House of Blues *

9/25 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore *

*with Dead Poet Society, Hyro The Hero & Post Profit

& Support TBA

Additional Nothing More Performances

6/17 Dessel, BE – Graspop Festival

6/19 London, UK – O2 Islington Academy

6/21 Wetzikon/Unter-wetzikon, CH – Heavy Load Festival Wetzikon 2023

6/24 Hockenheim, DE – Download Festival

6/25 Bologna, IT – KNOTFEST Italy 2023

7/18 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

7/20 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

7/21 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/22 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live ^

7/25 Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

7/26 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^

7/28 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

7/29 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^

7/30 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

8/2 Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

8/3 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

8/5 Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

8/6 Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/8 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

8/9 Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

8/10 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

8/12 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^

8/13 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

8/24 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

8/26 Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino ^

8/27 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

8/31 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

^ with Godsmack & Staind

