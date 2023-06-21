Raphael Saadiq will perform alongside former R&B mates D’Wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley for the first time in more than two decades this fall. The Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné!, the Just Me & You Tour will bring the Oakland R&B legends to venues across North America from September through November.

“I’ve always wanted to put my family back together,” says Saadiq. “Playing with the Tonys again is a thank you to the fans, the Super Tonians, for supporting all my musical efforts. Without those who were with us from Day One, where would I be? But the main reason is that my father, Charlie Wiggins, would’ve wanted it this way–to see me, D’Wayne, and Tim playing together again.”

Beyond the hits written for the group, the tour will feature Saadiq performing other hits from his deep catalogue, including tracks from solo albums, songs written for the group Lucy Pearl, and hits written for other artists including D’Angelo, Daniel Caesar, Brent Faiyaz, Solange and Beyoncé.

The tour launches on September 21 in Birmingham, AL, at the BJCC Concert Hall and visits major markets coast-to-coast, rolling through New York, NY, Chicago, IL, Nashville, TN, and Los Angeles, CA, before wrapping the year back in the bay, at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA, on November 14 and The Masonic in San Francisco on November 17.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, June 23. Prior to that, there is an artist presale that kicks off on Wednesday, June 21 and presales open through Live Nation and Spotify that open on Thursday, June 22.

Full touring schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are included below.

Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour Dates

Thu September 21 – Birmingham, AL | BJCC Concert Hall

Fri September 22 – Charlotte, NC | Ovens Auditorium

Sun September 24 – Washington, DC | The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue September 26 – Baltimore, MD | Lyric Opera House

Thu September 28 – Philadelphia, PA | The Met

Sat September 30 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

Sun October 1 – Durham, NC | Durham Performing Arts Center

Thu October 5 – Boston, MA | Orpheum Theatre

Sun October 8 – Cleveland, OH | State Theatre

Tue October 10 – Louisville, KY | Louisville Palace

Wed October 11 – Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

Thu October 12 – Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre

Fri October 13 – Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre

Thu October 19 – Greensboro, NC | Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Fri October 20 – Columbia, SC | The Township Auditorium

Sat October 21 – Jacksonville, FL | Moran Theater

Sun October 22 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre

Thu October 26 – Memphis, TN | Orpheum Theatre

Fri October 27 – New Orleans, LA | Orpheum Theatre

Sat October 28 – Dallas, TX | Music Hall at Fair Park

Sun October 29 – Sugar Land, TX | Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Fri November 10 – Las Vegas, NV | Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Sat November 11 – Los Angeles, CA | YouTube Theater

Mon November 14 – Oakland, CA | Paramount Theatre

Fri November 17 – San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Last Updated on June 21, 2023