Live Nation Canada has reportedly acquired The Kee to Bala, a historic concert venue and bar located on Lake Muskoka, in the town of Bala, Ontario, Canada in partnership with current operators, Mike Strong and Mike Homewood. Hosting both local and international performers for over almost eight decades, the venue aims to draw more acts to Muskoka thanks to access to international talent through this partnership.

Originally built as a dance hall in 1942 and formerly known as Dunn’s Pavilion, The Kee has been a meeting place where the residents see both their favorite local bands and popular international musicians perform. Blue Rodeo, Louis Armstrong, The Ramones, Drake, Sam Roberts Band, Shaggy, The Tragically Hip, Avicii, The Reklaws, Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki, Aerosmith, Akon, and many more to count made an appearance in the venue over the years.

“We’re thrilled to add The Kee to Bala to our growing venue portfolio and we welcome Mike Strong and Mike Homewood to our Live Nation Canada family,” says Wayne Zronik, President, Business Operations, Live Nation Canada. “Both Strong and Homewood have a strong and proven track record in hospitality andour team is dedicated to supporting them and their team’s exceptional capabilities.”

Mike Strong, co-owner of The Kee to Bala, adds: “By joining forces with the leaders in entertainment, Live Nation, we will tap into the team’s expertise to enhance our incredible venue and create even more opportunities for fans and artists to connect, while also contributing to tourism and the local economy in the area.”

