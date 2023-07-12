Concert ticket buying driving you crazy? Live Nation can sell you a new cure!

The entertainment giant announced the launch of a new app, Mindful Nation, pairing music to meditation sessions. Available through Apple’s App Store, Mindful Nation will bring with it a subscription fee of $4.99 per month. In exchange for that fee, users will have access to more than 1,000 classes sortable by “trainer, vibe, or preferred class duration.

The “Live Nation” part of that puzzle is on the music side, where the world’s largest event promoter promises “special sonic beats… curated by world renowned producers and independent artists,” the company says. It names Janax Pacha, Mose Musica, Chris IDH and others in the promotional materials for the launch of the application.

“The MINDFUL NATION app brings together meditation and music in a unique way,” said Michael Rapino, CEO & President of Live Nation. “We first launched Mindful Nation as a program for our employees, and it’s great to see Niamh now bringing the benefits of mindfulness to touring artists and crew across our industry, as well as music fans.”

Users are able to search the classes, sorting by trainer, vibe, or preferred class duration. The app also features daily trainer-led classes tuned to various vibes, on-demand classes for mind, sleep, and day-to-day life, music playlists from artists around the world spanning genres, and “breathe with the beat” exercise.

The idea of Mindful Nation came from Niamh McCarthy, a former artist manager who worked for Madonna and U2’s management team at Maverick. After experiencing burnout on the road, she studied meditation to the music business. The system first started as a B2B product offered to corporate clients for group sessions designed to elevate corporate culture, but the new app proposes to bring that kind of manufactured zen to its concert audience.

“We are all totally overstimulated by the extraordinary amount of data and connectivity that exists in today’s world that we are not equipped to deal with,” says McCarthy. “The classes on the Mindful Nation app are like a timeless album, never out of date. Users can keep going back to these resources again and again to support themselves through the highs and lows of life.

Two months before announcing its latest business endeavor, Live Nation revealed a record $3.1 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2023 while controversy swirled about Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster’s market power. Revenue was up 73% compared to the first three months of 2022, with 90 million tickets sold already. Ticketing revenue hit $677.7 million, up 41% from 2022’s first quarter.

Last Updated on July 12, 2023