The British heavy metal festival has announced next year’s lineup on the heels of the end of its 2023 edition.

Held annually at Catton Hall in Walton-on-Trent, Derbyshire, since 2005, Bloodstock Open Air hosted Megadeth, SKYND, Brothers of Metal, Sepultura, Ugly Kid Joe, and many more bands to count in early August this year. Almost immediately, organizers revealed some of the top acts that will perform on the main stage during the 2024 edition.

Next year’s event will take place from August 8 to 11 in Derbyshire, headlined by Brighton metalcore band Architects on Saturday night with Swedish melodic death metal group Amon Amarth slated to headline Sunday night’s Ronnie James Dio main stage.

“England! We are excited to be returning to the Bloodstock hallowed grounds to do battle with you and the Saxon hordes!” Johann Hegg, the frontman of Amon Amarth, said. “We look forward to fighting and feasting with you! See you soon.”

The American rock band Clutch from Maryland will meet the fans overseas on the Ronnie James Dio stage on Friday.

Rotting Christ, Flogging Molly, Unleash The Archers, Night Flight Orchestra, Septic Flesh and Green Lung will join the bands set to appear on the main stage over the weekend.

Hard rock and metal fans will also find the opportunity to see Igorrr, Korpiklaani, Hellripper and Infected Rain on stage.

Early Bird tickets for the festival’s standard weekend category is available to purchase at £165 ($207,5) without the transaction fee from the official store. According to the statement on the official website, once the discounted early bird allocation has gone, standard weekend tickets will increase in price to £185 (+ bkg fee).

Bloodstock boasts over 120 international metal acts across four stages. Scorpions, Anthrax, Rotting Christ, Judas Priest, Behemoth, Kreator, Cradle of Filth, Nightwish, Suicidal Tendencies, Arch Enemy, Twisted Sister, Slayer, Within Temptation, Opeth, Rob Zombie, Cannibal Corpse, and many more bands and musicians have previously performed at the festival.

Last Updated on August 25, 2023