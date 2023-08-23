College football season is approaching, and amid a conference realignment and uptick in interest, ticket sales may be seeing an upwards trend.

Ticket expert Adam Budelli of StubHub told Axios that this year’s college football ticket sales are “through the roof,” noting that this will be a “very exciting football season.”

Axios found that ticket sales from the resale company have increased more than 50% compared to last season across the nation.

“This is likely to be the last season of college football as we know it, with conferences realigning at a rapid pace and playoff expansion on the horizon,” Budelli told Axios. “We predict that ticket sales will start to reflect changes in how fans travel, create new rivalries and spotlight more teams across the country.”

There have been many changes to college football, set to start in 2024. Just some of the changes of the realignment include Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC, USC and UCLA in the Big Ten, and Colorado returning to the Big 12.

Fans are certainly in for a whirlwind; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told ESPN that more change is coming, noting that the commissioners need to “rethink” the playoff format.

So, the question remains: Are fans actually interested in the sport this season, or are they just hoping to get-in before college football becomes unrecognizable as we know it?

Last Updated on August 23, 2023