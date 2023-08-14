Westlife fans, you’re in luck — the Irish pop group is heading to the U.S. on their first-ever North American tour.
Over the past few days, the four-piece band has been teasing some sort of announcement, and as of Monday morning, it’s official: Fans in the states and Canada have the chance to see Westlife perform live in 2024.
The small, four-date run, dubbed “Westlife: The Hit’s Tour — A St. Patrick’s Day Special” kicks-off aptly on March 13 in Toronto, Ontario. From there, they’ll head to Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway for a St. Patrick’s Day show, followed by a gig at Radio City Music Hall in New York City before wrapping-up at The Chicago Theatre in Illinois on March 18.
Originally formed in the late ’90s, Westlife re-entered the music scene in 2018 after a six-year hiatus. Since their return, they’ve released two records, including 2021’s Wild Dreams. Best-known for No. 1 hits like “Against All Odds (Take a Look at me Now)” and “World of Our Own,” the quartet has made a name for themselves within both the boyband and pop music realm.
To coincide with the tour announcement, Westlife shared they’ll be making their first U.S. TV debut on Monday, Aug. 21. Fans can tune-in to Good Morning America on ABC to see the performance.
See the full list of Westlife’s North American tour dates below:
Ticket Links
Westlife Tickets at MEGASeats | 10% off code TICKETNEWS
Westlife Tickets at Scorebig
Westlife Tickets at SeatGeek
Westlife Tickets at StubHub
Westlife Tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership use code TICKETNEWS
Westlife Tickets at Vivid Seats
Westlife North American Tour Dates
March 13 | Toronto, ON — Meridian Hall
March 14 | Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 16 | New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall
March 18 | Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre
Last Updated on August 14, 2023
Leave a Reply