The “Young and Beautiful” singer is hitting the road this fall.

Lana Del Rey dropped news of a small tour across the U.S. on Monday. The 10-date run is set to kick-off on Sept. 14 in Franklin, Tennessee, followed by gigs at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, and the Pavilion at Star Lake in Pittsburg. The tour will wrap-up in West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum.

The trek follows a handful of summer shows and festival appearances, including Outside Lands and Lollapalooza.

Earlier this year, the singer dropped Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, her ninth studio album. The LP, featuring singles “A&W” and “The Grants,” followed 2021’s Blue Banisters. Known for her intimate lyrics and dreamy-pop sound, Lana Del Rey has consistently released hit-after-hit since her 2005 debut, earning the title as “one of the most influential singer-songwriters of the 21st century” by Variety.

See the list of Lana Del Rey’s ticket links and upcoming tour dates below.

Lana Del Rey 2023 Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 14 — Franklin, Tennessee | FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept. 17 — Austin, Texas | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 19 — Dallas, Texas | Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 21 — Huntsville, Alabama | Orion Amphitheater

Sept. 23 — West Palm Beach, Florida | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 — Tampa, Florida | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 27 — Brandon, Mississippi | Brandon Amphitheater

Sept. 29 — Charlotte, North Carolina | PNC Music Pavilion

Oct. 3 — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Oct. 5 — Charleston, West Virginia | Charleston Coliseum

Last Updated on August 21, 2023