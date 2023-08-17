Mexican rock band Café Tacvba will hit the road to meet their U.S. fans this October.

Considered one of the most influential Latin rock bands of all time, Café Tacvba has acquired a significant international fanbase since the early 90s with all-Spanish lyrics. Tickets to the eight-city limited run go on general sale Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Starting on October 14 at Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, the tour will make stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Wheatland, and more before concluding in Porterville at Eagle Mountain Casino on December 1.

Over the course of more than 30 years, the band released eight studio albums and earned many nominations along with awards, including a Grammy for Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album, multiple Latin Grammy Awards, as well as MTV Video Music Awards, Premio Lo Nuestro, and more.

From the beginning, the group consists of Rubén Isaac Albarrán Ortega (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Emmanuel del Real Díaz (keyboards, piano, programming, rhythm guitar, melodica, vocals), José Alfredo “Joselo” Rangel Arroyo (lead guitar, vocals), and Enrique “Quique” Rangel Arroyo (bass guitar, electric upright bass, vocals).

They are well-known and praised for their experimental approach to music and sound, ranging between various genre — from alternative rock to traditional Mexican music, from punk to funk, new wave, and electronica.

Albarrán, the frontman of the band, once told the Los Angeles Times that they did not want to sound like a North American or European band.

“The music that came to us from all over the world goes through our filter and then becomes something different,” he said. “We want to find a sound that in any part of the world, you can say, ‘This is Mexican music.’ We have an extraordinary culture, so we take from that.”

The band’s latest U.S. appearance was in July at the Hollywood Bowl where they performed with Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic.

See the legendary rock band’s U.S. tour schedule and ticket links below:

Sat, Oct 14 — Miami, FL — Revolution

Tue, Oct 17 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

Wed, Oct 18 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

Fri, Oct 20 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Sun, Oct 22 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue, Oct 24 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Thu, Nov 30 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

Fri, Dec 1 — Porterville, CA — Eagle Mountain Casino

Last Updated on August 17, 2023