The Weeknd has broken a second record at London’s Wembley Stadium this year in ticket sales.

According to Live Nation UK, the Grammy Award-winning singer broke Wembley Stadium’s record “for sales with their traditional concert set up” during his Aug. 18 show on his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour, selling 87,000 tickets.

This is The Weeknd’s second record at the English venue in 2023; last month, he broke the record for the highest attendance rate during his two-night run with a combined total of 160,000 eventgoers.

HipHopDZX reported that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has accumulated around $350 million on his global tour to date. Following his UK shows, Tesfaye is set to perform throughout South America and Mexico. The publication noted that over two million tickets have already been sold for the remaining tour dates, which will wrap-up in Guadalajara on Oct. 25.

The “Blinding Lights” singer, who first rose to fame in 2015 with his break-through record Beauty Behind The Madness, garering attention with the smash-hit single “Can’t Feel My Face.” His success only continued from there, producing fan-favorite tracks like “Save Your Tears,” “Die For You,” and “The Hills.” Then, 2020’s After Hours put him further on the map as “Blinding Lights” was crowned the most-streamed song in Spotify history at the end of 2022.

His reign is set to continue; according to NME, The Weeknd is reportedly finishing his new album, which will complete the trilogy of After Hours and 2022’s Dawn FM.

Find tickets links and a full list of The Weeknd’s remaining tour dates below.

The Weeknd ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ Tour Dates 2023

September 26 — Monterrey, Mexico | Estadio BBVA

September 29 — Mexico City, Mexico | Foro Sol

September 30 — Mexico City, Mexico | Foro Sol

October 4 — Bogota, Columbia | Estadio El Campin

October 7 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Estadio /Nilton Santos Engenhao

October 10 — Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

October 11 — Sao Paulo, Brazil | Allianz Parque

October 15 — Santiago, Chile | Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 16 — Santiago, Chile | Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 18 — Buenos Aires, Argentina | River Plate Stadium

October 19 — Buenos Aires, Argentina | River Plate Stadium

October 22 — Lima, Peru | Estadio San Marcos

October 25 — Guadalajara, Mexico | Estadio Akron

Last Updated on August 21, 2023