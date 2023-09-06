A round of performances at this year’s Bash on the Bay were cancelled due to weather last month, but now, ticketholders have exchange options for the 2024 edition of the event.

Bash on the Bay, slated to take place from August 23 to 24 in Put-In-Bay, Ohio, featured acts like Pitbull, Elle King, and Filmore on the first day of the event. However, the second day was called-off after eight inches of rain ripped through the town.

The festival was forced to cancel Luke Bryan’s headlining performance on August 24, as well as sets from Brothers Osborne, Dylan Scott, Adam Doleac, and Cory Farley.

“We apologize but we are still currently cleaning up from massive storms that hit the venue and entire island. Thank you all for an amazing first day!” the festival said in a Facebook post. Now, just two weeks later, the festival announced its plans for the 2024 event, as well as several ticket refund and exchange options. The 2024 edition, set to run from August 21 to 22, will feature a headlining performance from country music star Hardy on August 22. The remaining lineup has not been announced at this time. Luke Bryan ticketholders for the 2023 event can choose one of three options: – Convert their Luke Bryan tickets to Hardy’s show on August 22, 2024 and pay a “small difference in fee”

– Request a full refund for the Luke Bryan tickets

– Keep the Luke Bryan tickets until organizers announce a headliner for the first day of the festival Anyone who purchased tickets via etix.com will receive a Google Docs form to receive a refund, event organizers said. Those who purchased tickets from a secondary reseller must reach out via point of purchase.

Last Updated on September 6, 2023