Who says Latin music’s popularity was just a thing of early 2000s? Those who need some live sound of flamenco might consider noting down the tour schedule of Pablo Alborán, who will hit the roads for a brief U.S. tour titled “La Cu4rta Hoja” in early 2024.

The Grammy-nominated Spanish singer-songwriter and Latin pop artist is going to perform the first show of his tour February 9 at Kaseya Center in Miami. The seven-city limited run will then have stops at various venues in Dallas, Houston, San Jose, Los Angeles, and Boston before concluding at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on March 7.

The general onsale for “La Cu4rta Hoja” starts Friday, September 22 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com, and tickets will be also available via secondary market through the links below.

Topping the charts in his home country for two consecutive weeks with “Solamente Tú” track from his self-titled debut album back in 2010, Alborán continued climbing the ladder of fame and success in subsequent releases. He has dropped five studio albums so far, all ranking No. 1 in Spain. His sophomore record Tanto received a Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and his third album, 2014’s Terral, also made it to the top of the U.S. Latin Pop Albums chart, and also scored a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

Alborán garnered attention across the globe with his talent bringing together pop music and flamenco sound. The Spanish singer has been nominated for three Grammy Awards as well as twenty-three Latin Grammy Awards amid 43 Platinum records.

His latest album, La Cuarta Hoja, dropped in December 2022.

Pablo Alborán Ticket Links

Pablo Alborán Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Pablo Alborán Tickets at ScoreBig

Pablo Alborán Tickets at SeatGeek

Pablo Alborán Tickets at StubHub

Pablo Alborán Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer with code TICKETNEWS

Pablo Alborán Tickets at Vivid Seats

Pablo Alborán – Tour La Cu4rta Hoja 2024 Dates

Fri, Feb 9 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed, Feb 14 — Dallas, TX — The Pavilion Toyota Music Factory

Fri, Feb 16 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Wed, Feb 21 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

Sat, Feb 24 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Wed, Feb 28 — Boston, MA — Orpheum Theatre

Thu, Mar 07 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

Last Updated on September 22, 2023