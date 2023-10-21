Following extensive immigration court proceedings, rapper 21 Savage is ready to head home.

The 30-year-old “Bank Account” singer, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested four years ago by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a “targeted operation” over his visa that expired back in 2006. After a 10-day stay in a detention center in Georgia, and a round of immigration proceedings, his lawyer Charles Kuck confirmed to People that the star has officially become a “lawful permanent resident” of the U.S.

His residency status also means he has the freedom to travel internationally, his lawyer told the publication. This means that 21 Savage can return to London, where he grew up as a child before he moved with his mother to the U.S.

On Monday, 21 Savage announced he’ll be performing his first headlining gig in the U.K. in years next month, taking over The O2 in London on November 30. Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold will provide support.

The rapper previewed his London homecoming with an Instagram video compilation of performance clips backed by Skylar Grey’s track “Coming Home.” The video ends with one line: “London…I’m coming home.”

Earlier this year, 21 Savage toured alongside Drake, who he released the record Her Loss with last year. He last released the LP I Am > I Was in 2018 with a subsequent headlining tour.

