Elvis Costello is bringing his “707 Tour” across the U.S. next year.

The tour will kick-off on January 10, 2024 in Tallahassee at the FSU Opening Nights at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. From there, they’ll head to venues across the south including New Orleans’ Orpheum Theater, the Majestic Theater in Dallas, Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium before wrapping-up at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center in Wilmington, North Carolina on February 2.

Costello will play alongside his backing band The Imposters. Guitarist Charlie Sexton will provide support.

Costello, who first arrived on the scene in the ’70s, is best-known for fan-favorite tracks like the chart-topper “Veronica,” the ballad “Alison,” and “The Other Side of Summer.” The English musician has played with a handful of different genres throughout his career including R&B, country, jazz, and classical, though he is usually described as pop, rock, and new wave. He’s released a whopping 32 albums, including 2022’s The Boy Named If.

See Costello’s full round of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:

Elvis Costello Tickets

Elvis Costello Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Elvis Costello Tickets at ScoreBig

Elvis Costello Tickets at SeatGeek

Elvis Costello Tickets at StubHub

Elvis Costello Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Elvis Costello Tickets at Vivid Seats

Elvis Costello & The Imposters ‘707 Tour’ 2024

01-10 Tallahassee, FL – FSU Opening Nights at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

01-11 Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

01-12 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

01-14 Miramar Beach, FL – 30A Songwriters Festival Grand Boulevard Outdoor Stage

01-16 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

01-17 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

01-19 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

01-20 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

01-22 San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre

01-25 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

01-26 St. Louis, MO – The Factory at the District

01-29 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

01-30 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

01-31 Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

02-02 Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

Last Updated on October 4, 2023