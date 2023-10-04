Elvis Costello is bringing his “707 Tour” across the U.S. next year.
The tour will kick-off on January 10, 2024 in Tallahassee at the FSU Opening Nights at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall. From there, they’ll head to venues across the south including New Orleans’ Orpheum Theater, the Majestic Theater in Dallas, Atlanta’s Coca-Cola Roxy, and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium before wrapping-up at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center in Wilmington, North Carolina on February 2.
Costello will play alongside his backing band The Imposters. Guitarist Charlie Sexton will provide support.
Costello, who first arrived on the scene in the ’70s, is best-known for fan-favorite tracks like the chart-topper “Veronica,” the ballad “Alison,” and “The Other Side of Summer.” The English musician has played with a handful of different genres throughout his career including R&B, country, jazz, and classical, though he is usually described as pop, rock, and new wave. He’s released a whopping 32 albums, including 2022’s The Boy Named If.
See Costello’s full round of upcoming tour dates below, as well as tickets via resale marketplaces:
Elvis Costello Tickets
Elvis Costello Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS
Elvis Costello Tickets at ScoreBig
Elvis Costello Tickets at SeatGeek
Elvis Costello Tickets at StubHub
Elvis Costello Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Elvis Costello Tickets at Vivid Seats
Elvis Costello & The Imposters ‘707 Tour’ 2024
01-10 Tallahassee, FL – FSU Opening Nights at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall
01-11 Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall
01-12 Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
01-14 Miramar Beach, FL – 30A Songwriters Festival Grand Boulevard Outdoor Stage
01-16 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
01-17 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
01-19 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
01-20 Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
01-22 San Antonio, TX – Majestic Theatre
01-25 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
01-26 St. Louis, MO – The Factory at the District
01-29 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
01-30 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
01-31 Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
02-02 Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
Last Updated on October 4, 2023
Leave a Reply